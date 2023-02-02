ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
MassLive.com

Live Wire: Dolly Parton not affiliated with CBD gummies

There have been rumors that Dolly Parton endorses a certain brand of CBD and keto gummy products bearing her name. But although Parton likes sweets as much as anyone, she’s “more the cake, cookie, and cornbread type,” according to a post on her Instagram account. “Dolly Parton...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy