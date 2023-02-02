Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
hogville.net
WATCH: Arkansas head women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors previews matchup with Vanderbilt
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team hits the road this week to take on an opponent they’ve beat once already this season in the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Hogs took down the Commodores 84-81 on Jan. 16 at Bud Walton Arena. Hear what head coach...
hogville.net
Two Razorbacks among best in nation per PFF
FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has high regards for two returning Razorbacks. PFF’s Max Chadwick has rated running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders the No. 3 returning player at his position in college football this fall. In addition, Chadwick rates Beaux Limmer the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in college football as well.
hogville.net
Arkansas survives at Auburn to end 4-game skid
When the ship seems to be sinking, the first thing you have to is get your head back above water, keep from drowning and then work on dealing with the rest. The Arkansas women’s basketball program figuratively did that on Sunday afternoon when it survived in a 54-51 win at Auburn.
hogville.net
WATCH: Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn discusses how practice has been going and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Dave Van Horn spoke at the first Swatter’s Club meeting of the year today and had a lot of good updates on the team for Hog fans. He discussed the 26 new faces on this year’s roster, how the SEC is implementing a 10-run rule after the 7th inning and how this team’s chemistry is already there even before playing a game.
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Jalen Graham recap 65-63 win over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas only made two field goals inside the final three minutes, but both were go-ahead baskets – one by Ricky Council IV and one by Anthony Black – to lead the Razorbacks to a 65-63 victory over South Carolina Saturday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena.
hogville.net
Arkansas grinds out first road win of season at South Carolina, 65-63, as Hoop Hogs avoid NCAAT Bubble disaster
Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament Bubble resume simply could not afford to take on a road loss against lowly South Carolina on Saturday, and the Razorbacks survived their own predictable second-half woes amid a late Gamecocks run to make sure that didn’t happen while collecting their first road win of the season, 65-63, in Columbia, S.C.
hogville.net
Razorbacks Gut Out Win at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (18-7, 5-5 SEC) gutted out a 54-51 at Auburn (13-9, 3-7 SEC) to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to .500 in SEC play. In a game where 54 total fouls were called, Arkansas tallied 23 of its 54 total points from the foul line, including clutch free throws by Makayla Daniels to seal the game. The Razorbacks never trailed in the contest and reached 18 wins on the season, which matches last season’s total.
hogville.net
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson (2-5-23)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – So much to get into in this week’s Hogs Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson. We’ve got to talk about two straight SEC wins, the first time this season the Razorbacks have gone a week without a loss in conference play. We’ll also look...
hogville.net
Paris laments Gamecocks coming up empty despite strong second-half rally
Even though South Carolina 7-foot center Josh Gray had a great game with a career-high 20 points and 14 rebounds on Saturday, it was not the original plan for him to end up with a potential game-winning shot. But with Arkansas up 65-63 with just 2.5 seconds left that is...
