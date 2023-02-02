ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Razorbacks among best in nation per PFF

FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has high regards for two returning Razorbacks. PFF’s Max Chadwick has rated running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders the No. 3 returning player at his position in college football this fall. In addition, Chadwick rates Beaux Limmer the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in college football as well.
Arkansas survives at Auburn to end 4-game skid

When the ship seems to be sinking, the first thing you have to is get your head back above water, keep from drowning and then work on dealing with the rest. The Arkansas women’s basketball program figuratively did that on Sunday afternoon when it survived in a 54-51 win at Auburn.
WATCH: Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn discusses how practice has been going and more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Dave Van Horn spoke at the first Swatter’s Club meeting of the year today and had a lot of good updates on the team for Hog fans. He discussed the 26 new faces on this year’s roster, how the SEC is implementing a 10-run rule after the 7th inning and how this team’s chemistry is already there even before playing a game.
Arkansas grinds out first road win of season at South Carolina, 65-63, as Hoop Hogs avoid NCAAT Bubble disaster

Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament Bubble resume simply could not afford to take on a road loss against lowly South Carolina on Saturday, and the Razorbacks survived their own predictable second-half woes amid a late Gamecocks run to make sure that didn’t happen while collecting their first road win of the season, 65-63, in Columbia, S.C.
Razorbacks Gut Out Win at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (18-7, 5-5 SEC) gutted out a 54-51 at Auburn (13-9, 3-7 SEC) to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to .500 in SEC play. In a game where 54 total fouls were called, Arkansas tallied 23 of its 54 total points from the foul line, including clutch free throws by Makayla Daniels to seal the game. The Razorbacks never trailed in the contest and reached 18 wins on the season, which matches last season’s total.
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson (2-5-23)

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – So much to get into in this week’s Hogs Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson. We’ve got to talk about two straight SEC wins, the first time this season the Razorbacks have gone a week without a loss in conference play. We’ll also look...
