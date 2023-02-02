Read full article on original website
Badger Herald
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program closes applications
The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program, which was created in 2021 using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help Wisconsin residents struggling to pay utility bills or rent, stopped accepting new applications Jan. 31. Wisconsin Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said WERA has received over $600 million...
cwbradio.com
More Wisconsin Communities Looking at Airbnbs
(By Jonah Beleckis, Wisconsin Public Radio) In Oconomowoc, Lake Geneva, Superior and other Wisconsin communities, local authorities are establishing or considering stricter limits on the operations of Airbnb and other short-term rentals. According to Jonah Beleckis with Wisconsin Public Radio, even so, Wisconsin remains one of the nation’s friendliest states...
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in […] The post Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WSAW
New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Tour Hy-Vee's new Janesville store, with its 'totally reimagined' design
Hy-Vee shoppers in Wisconsin will have two more locations to shop from as the grocery retailer opens its newest stores in Janesville and Oregon on Tuesday. Inside the Janesville location, shoppers familiar with the Iowa-based chain will find a “totally reimagined” store that features a welcoming signature fireplace as shoppers enter. A large seating area inside is a centerpiece to the store’s expansive food hall, which includes Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille, Long Island Deli and Wahlburgers.
cwbradio.com
Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. Transitioning to Stand-Alone Organization
Marshfield Clinic Health System has informed the state Department of Workforce Development that they intend to displace nearly 400 workers. Due to Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. leaving the umbrella of Marshfield Clinic, 377 workers in Wisconsin will be displaced. Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. is federally funded within Marshfield Clinic, but it’s transitioning to a stand-alone organization.
cwbradio.com
STEP Program Helps Wisconsin 4th & 5th Graders Prepare for Emergencies
(Bob Hague, WRN) -The Student Tools for Emergency Planning program offers fourth and fifth grade students in Wisconsin a chance to learn how to prepare for emergencies. Andrew Beckett is with Wisconsin Emergency Management, which administers the program. “It teaches them very basic skills in regards to dealing with common severe weather threats, fires, other disasters, and really encourages them to talk with their family about coming up with an emergency plan and building an emergency kit for their family.”
spectrumnews1.com
Mental health care that saved one Wisconsin veteran is now expanding to millions of others
MILWAUKEE — Mental health is top of mind when it comes to care at Milwaukee Veteran Affairs. They’re one of many VA facilities expanding mental health coverage for veterans and making it free as a part of the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act (COMPACT Act) of 2020.
wxpr.org
Suicide a growing concern in rural areas
A new study shows suicide rates are climbing in Wisconsin, now one of the leading causes of death in the state, and area mental health centers are on the front line in the battle against rising suicide rates, especially in rural areas. William Schwab, a professor with the UW Madison...
cwbradio.com
Enrollment Across Wisconsin's Public and Private Colleges Fell Slightly Last Fall
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Enrollment across Wisconsin's public and private colleges fell slightly last fall, with larger declines reported in all neighboring states, according to new national data. According to Rich Kremer with Wisconsin Public Radio, a deeper look at Wisconsin numbers show notable gains at the state's...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DHS Immunization Updates for Kids in Childcare Centers and Schools
(Bob Hague, WRN) -Kids in Wisconsin schools and childcare centers will now only be exempt from the chickenpox vaccine if a previous case was confirmed by a healthcare provider. Dr. Ryan Westergaard is chief medical officer with the Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “There's less general knowledge of what a chickenpox...
cwbradio.com
Evers Appoints Kirsten Johnson to Lead Wisconsin Department of Health Services
(Bob Hague, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has appointed Kirsten Johnson to lead the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Johnson’s appointment as DHS Secretary fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Karen Timberlake in December. Johnson, who served as Milwaukee Health Commissioner for two years until resigning last month, will be the third DHS Secretary for the Evers administration.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults
Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?
Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
wpr.org
In Fox Point, neighbors clash over a plan to allow access to a famous Wisconsin artist's home
For years, drivers would stop and gawk at the whimsical artwork outside Mary Nohl's home, dubbed by some the "Witch's House" of Fox Point, Wisconsin. But what's spooking some neighbors today is a proposal — advancing to a village board vote for the first time after years of opposition — that would formalize visitor access to the late artist's property.
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
nbc15.com
Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Wisconsin mom is ready to share her story. In 2016, her son was human trafficked in Madison and she says this is not the last time you are going to hear about these situations. She wants other parents to know what she went through, so they can understand what signs to look for.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DOT Reminds Voters to Have the Proper ID Before the February Primary
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles reminds voters to check and be sure that they have the proper identification needed to vote in this month’s primary on February 21st. Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are the most common form of identification used for voting purposes. A federally...
cwbradio.com
DNR Begins Prescribed Burns
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that fire management crews are starting to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn. DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes and/or wetlands to clear the buildup of dead vegetation and...
