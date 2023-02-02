The City of Black River Falls has released an intent to award the shared-ride taxi service contract to Abby Vans, Inc. here in Neillsville. The other two vendors that submitted a proposal have the right to protest and must submit that protest in writing by February 10th. If no protests are received within the allotted time, then the city plans to proceed with entering into a contract with Abby Vans for shared-ride taxi services.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO