cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
cwbradio.com
Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced
A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Residents Will be Paying More on Wastewater Bills
Wausau residents will be paying more on their wastewater bills. This is due to the city needing to fund new projects including communications and equipment to upgrade the existing sewer plant. The Public Works and Utility Department is looking at a 5% increase here in 2023 and a 10% increase in 2024.
cwbradio.com
New Marathon County Public Safety Telecommunicator Completes Field Training Program
Public Safety Telecommunicator Anthony Derrico began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office on September 19, 2022. Recently, Anthony successfully completed his field training program and is answering emergency calls and radio traffic for first responders across Marathon County. In addition to his work as a PST, Anthony is a firefighter at the Central Fire and EMS District in the Colby, Abbotsford and Dorchester areas of the county.
cwbradio.com
Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. Transitioning to Stand-Alone Organization
Marshfield Clinic Health System has informed the state Department of Workforce Development that they intend to displace nearly 400 workers. Due to Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. leaving the umbrella of Marshfield Clinic, 377 workers in Wisconsin will be displaced. Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. is federally funded within Marshfield Clinic, but it’s transitioning to a stand-alone organization.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Lieutenant to Captain
The Marathon County Sheriff had the privilege of announcing to his staff the promotion of Lieutenant Ryan Berdal to the rank of Captain. Captain Berdal began his new role on February 5, 2023 and oversees the Communications Division. Captain Berdal was hired as a patrol deputy with the Sheriff’s Office on June 9, 2003.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Plans to Award Shared-Ride Taxi Service to Abby Vans
The City of Black River Falls has released an intent to award the shared-ride taxi service contract to Abby Vans, Inc. here in Neillsville. The other two vendors that submitted a proposal have the right to protest and must submit that protest in writing by February 10th. If no protests are received within the allotted time, then the city plans to proceed with entering into a contract with Abby Vans for shared-ride taxi services.
cwbradio.com
Colby FFA Members Compete at District Leadership Development Events in Granton
On Monday night, Colby FFA members competed against other FFA chapters at the District Leadership Development Events in Granton. High school member, Ella Raatz, competed in a discussion meet while middle school members Brielle Zawislan, Ericka Slusser, Kaden Kunze, and Jacob Raatz competed as a team in middle school quiz bowl.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Booster Club Boys Basketball Tournament Results
The Neillsville Booster Club held their annual “Youth Boys Basketball Tournament” on Sunday, February 5th with a record 34 area teams participating. Fifty-three games were contested throughout the day with the following champions noted. In the youngest bracket of the day, 3rd/4th grade, the champion was Phillips who...
cwbradio.com
Clark County Farm Service Agency Reminds Foreign Investors of Reporting Laws
U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Executive Director Debra Marg in Clark County, reminds foreign investors with an interest in agricultural lands in the United States that they are required to report their land holdings and transactions to USDA. The Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act requires foreign investors who...
