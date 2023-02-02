ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shillington, PA

Emmaus holds off Central Catholic to claim the EPC West Division

EMMAUS, Pa. - Regular season finale for two playoff teams in Emmaus, as the Green Hornets held off Allentown Central Catholic, 59-49. A big win for the Green Hornets at the postseason begins. With the win, the Green Hornets clinch the West Division in the EPC and enter the tournament...
EMMAUS, PA
Youth center in Phillipsburg expands

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A youth center in Warren County, New Jersey is expanding its footprint. The Joseph H. Firth Youth Center in Phillipsburg is buying an adjacent 5.66-acre lot at 150 Fleming Drive, according to a news release from the center. The center said it became interested in buying and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend

OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location

A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
NAZARETH, PA
Woman, 85, dies after Schuylkill County crash

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A woman died after a crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday. Ruth Bressler, 85, was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. She died of injuries sustained in a three-car...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Reading councilmembers criticize stagnant downtown development

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council's strategic planning committee heard a brief report from the city administration Monday night regarding implementation of the Stantech Downtown Plus report. Jamal F. Abodalo, community development director, said the study was commissioned in 2021 to look at the area between City Park and...
READING, PA
Waiting lists for Berks public housing to open later this month

EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Housing Authority announced Monday that it will open its waiting lists for public housing later this month. Waiting lists for studio and 1-bedroom apartments, for applicants 62 and older or those who are disabled, will be open from February 21 at 9 a.m. to February 27 at 9 a.m.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Public hearing in Reading to focus on funds to address homelessness

READING, Pa. - Officials in Reading will hold a public hearing Tuesday to present their plan for new COVID relief funding. The city plans to submit a request for $3.5 million for the Home American Rescue Plan program. The money would provide affordable housing, rental assistance, and other resources to...
READING, PA
Reading's historic Pearle Building is hoping to draw new tenants

READING, Pa. - Nestled in the heart of downtown Reading, next to the Santander Arena and just across from the Doubletree by Hilton, the Pearle Building is awaiting a new purpose. "I think it's a great opportunity and we're very optimistic and hopeful that somebody will come and bring an...
READING, PA
'It's beyond comprehension': Vandals wreak havoc on Reading church

READING, Pa. – A church community is looking for answers after discovering its place of worship was vandalized over the weekend. Standing in the church he's led for 15 years, Pastor Isaiah Adio is still shaken by what he found Sunday morning, just before services were ready to begin.
READING, PA
Reading City Council fails to appoint councilperson to vacant seat

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted 5-1 Monday night to declare the District 5 council seat vacant, which means an appointment could be made through the Berks County Court of Common Pleas. The vote came after council failed to appoint one of five applicants, all of whom were...
READING, PA
'It helps a lot': Lower Saucon police officers present 12-year-old girl battling cancer with $5K check to help cover costs

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A special get-together brought tears and smiles Monday evening in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. As 12-year-old Emily FaRannte walked inside the Lower Saucon Township Municipal Building, the sixth-grader had no idea what she was about to receive. Emily, who describes herself as kind and...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Hotel, entertainment venue proposed for Hamilton Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Historic Architectural Review Board reviewed plans Monday night for two new developments. Both proposals were offered by City Center Investment Corp. One calls to demolish the properties at 949-959 Hamilton St. to make way for a 55,000-square-foot, five-story, 140-room hotel with a ground-story bar...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Police investigate shooting on Route 412 near Hellertown

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police blocked off part of a busy road in Bethlehem while they investigate a shooting. Bethlehem police say a shooting incident happened in the 1100 block of Hellertown Road, also known as Route 412, just outside of Hellertown in the area of Interstate 78. The southbound side...
BETHLEHEM, PA

