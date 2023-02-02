Read full article on original website
Related
Backstage Rumor on How WWE Changed Plans for Two Title Matchups at WrestleMania 39
– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed a plan WWE apparently had in place if they were able to move forward with Roman Reigns vs. The Rock and still have Cody Rhodes headline another night of WrestleMania 39. According to Meltzer, the plan involved creating...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Top Flight is in tag team action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Chaos Project...
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Last Stop Before ‘Nuff Said
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST, with tonight being the last show before this weekend’s ‘Nuff Said pay-per-view event. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Matt Cardona, Mike Knox, and Mystery Partner vs. Tyrus and Two...
Bayley Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Bayley is taking a trip to Tuesday nights, with an appearance set for this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Sunday that the Damage CTRL member will host an episode of Ding Dong Hello! on Tuesday’s episode with Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne as guests.
Joy Giovanni Recalls Her WWE Debut as Part of the Diva Search Competition
– During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE talent Joy Giovanni discussed her time in WWE and appearing in the original Diva Search Competition in 2004. Giovanni finished third in the competition and was signed by WWE, but she was released about a year later. Also, she competed in the WrestleMania 25 Diva Battle Royal. Giovanni discussed being brought in as part of the Diva Search on WWE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
Jason Cade Officially Begins Production Work For WWE
A new report via Fightful Select has confirmed that Jason Cade has begun employment at WWE as a producer. Cade’s first confirmed production credit for the promotion was for the WWE Main Event bout featuring Dana Brooke vs. Indi Hartwell. The independent wrestler was initially rumored to be coming aboard for production in the Women’s Royal Rumble, but no credits were confirmed there. Cade was referred by TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) and it remains to be seen if his work for WWE is confirmed at full-time status or if he is operating on a trial period with the company. Cade has worked in training with Natalya and Kidd and sources indicate that he was brought in to assist in producing future women’s matches.
Various News: Bully Ray Set for Guest Commentary at NWA Nuff Said, Note on Lio Rush vs. Rich Swann, Late Kenny Jay Showcased by The Star Tribune
– NWA has announced that Bully Ray will be serving as the guest commentator for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match between Tyrus and Matt Cardona this weekend at NWA Nuff said. The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida. – PWInsider...
Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos
Back in 2021 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut one of the best promos of his storied career. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Double A” talked about the infamous “get my Glock” promo with Cody Rhodes and how it came about. Arn also revealed how AEW producers promos from performers. Check out the highlights:
More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings
A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports the following from the show:. * Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.
RevPro Live In London 70 Full Results 2.05.23: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji Headliner & More
The Live In London 70 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on February 5 in London, England. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights below. *RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X def. Kid Lykos. *Dan Moloney def. Chris Bronson. *Greedy Souls (Brendan White &...
Hall’s Vengeance Day 2023 Review
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. NXT is back on the road for the first time since Stand & Deliver all the way back in the spring. That is something that could do a lot of good for NXT and the card is pretty stacked as well. We have a bunch of title matches here, capped off by Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Grayson Waller inside a cage. Let’s get to it.
Notes on WWE House Show Business for 2022
– Wrestlenomics shared some data regarding WWE house show business for 2022. Pre the report, WWE ran about 147 non-televised live events last year, which was WWE’s first full calendar year the company was back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the lowest count of WWE house shows in a calendar year since 2001.
Dudley Boyz Reuniting For Icons of Wrestling Fanfest
The Dudley Boyz are set to reunite for a convention appearance in March. D-Von Dudley announced on Monday that he and Bully Ray will be appearing at the Icons of Wrestling Convention Fanfest on March 18th at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. D-Von announced his exit from WWE in January, where he had...
Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
Matt Cardona Responds to Nick Wayne, Says Attempt at Trademarking Zack Ryder Was ‘Denied’
– GCW Has announced that Matt Cardona will face Nick Wayne at Middle of the Night on February 18 in Los Angles, California. Nick Wayne reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Oh shit, Zack Ryder!” Cardona later responded to Wayne’s tweet, noting that he’s not Zack Ryder, and his attempt at getting that trademark was “denied.”
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.6.23
We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland Had a Backstage Scuffle Last Year, Are Fine Now
Fightful Select reports that Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland had a scuffle backstage in AEW following a match the two had last year. The two were involved in a tag team title match at Double or Nothing, which had a miscommunication that led to the issues. At one point, there...
