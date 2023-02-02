A new report via Fightful Select has confirmed that Jason Cade has begun employment at WWE as a producer. Cade’s first confirmed production credit for the promotion was for the WWE Main Event bout featuring Dana Brooke vs. Indi Hartwell. The independent wrestler was initially rumored to be coming aboard for production in the Women’s Royal Rumble, but no credits were confirmed there. Cade was referred by TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) and it remains to be seen if his work for WWE is confirmed at full-time status or if he is operating on a trial period with the company. Cade has worked in training with Natalya and Kidd and sources indicate that he was brought in to assist in producing future women’s matches.

