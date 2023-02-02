Read full article on original website
At least 11 confirmed dead in Alabama prisons in January
The seal of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Yet another incarcerated individual has been confirmed dead in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility, with now 11 deaths in state custody for January. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Friday that Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old incarcerated man...
Alabama Death Row inmate dies in prison, cause of death under investigation
A man sitting on Alabama Death Row died Sunday after being in “physical distress,” according to a prison spokesperson. William Marshall, 58, was sentenced to death in 2005 after being convicted of capital murder in Jefferson County for killing his stepdaughter, Alicia Nicole Bentley, in 2004. Alicia was 15 years old.
Religious leaders ask Gov. Kay Ivey for independent review of how Alabama carries out death penalty
Faith leaders gathered at the Alabama Capitol this morning to deliver a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey asking for an independent review of Alabama’s execution procedures. More than 170 leaders from more than a dozen religious denominations signed the letter, which four representatives carried to the governor’s office.
Alabama AG: ‘Pain related to difficulty’ from execution IVs not cruel, unusual punishment
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit from Alabama Death Row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, who was set to be executed in November but didn’t die after the clock struck midnight before prison officials were able to complete his lethal injection procedure.
Archibald: The Alabama officials who want you ignorant and in the dark
This is an opinion column. John Cooper can cut deals that cost you – the people of Alabama – billions of dollars. Literally billions, with a “B.” As in baloney. Or balderdash. Or boondoggle. John Cooper runs a state agency, the Alabama Department of Transportation, that...
Southern Poverty Law Center names director of first Alabama state office
The Southern Poverty Law Center has named the director of its first office in Alabama. The nonprofit advocacy organization on Tuesday announced Tafeni English-Relf as the first director of its Alabama state office. The office will focus on local concerns, specifically in rural communities, the SPLC said in a press release.
Alabama veterinarian shot at horse camp by camouflaged gunman: ‘He’s shooting at us! Run!’
The Auburn University-trained veterinarian who was shot in the leg Saturday as a gunman sprayed bullets across a horse camp in Florida near the Alabama state line said she’s thankful she survived and no one else was wounded. Dr. Susan Wells, 62, said she had only recently arrived at...
‘It’s concerning’; Alabama state senator speaks out on statewide inmate release
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been three days since some inmates across Alabama were released due to a new law. As of Thursday, Alabama Department of Corrections says they released 134 inmates across the state. On Friday, they released another big wave. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says 18...
Former corrections officer Stacy George is supportive of expedited release of inmates
On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Corrections made headlines when it released 90 inmates in a supervised release with ankle monitors. The release has been criticized by some members of law enforcement denounced the move, but former correctional office and gubernatorial candidate Stacy George released a statement in support of the decision.
Roy S. Johnson: Early release of 369 is most compassionate, smartest act ever by Alabama’s janky prison system
This is an opinion column. Releasing 369 Alabama men and women who are two to eight months from paying their debt to society is a good thing. For them, certainly. It’s a compassionate thing. It’s also a smart thing. Yet when word leaked earlier this week—thanks to the...
Prefiled ‘Deputy Brad Johnson Act’ would change ‘good time’ rules for inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some state lawmakers are pushing to change Alabama’s “good time” laws — aiming to make it harder for inmates accused of misconduct to shorten their sentences through good behavior. More News from WRBL Bill sponsors call it the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” in honor of the Bibb County Deputy killed last June. The […]
School money, death-row lawsuit, spring storms: Down in Alabama
An audit claims an agency spent education money on other things. The state AG’s office responds to a death-row inmates’s lawsuit. Our primary severe-weather season is right around the corner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above...
2 abducted Missouri children found at Florida grocery store
Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court records show Gilley, 36, remained...
Massachusetts prison inmates could donate organs for reduced sentences under proposed law
Newly proposed legislation in Massachusetts would grant early release to prison inmates who donate organs or bone marrow. If enacted, the bill would shorten sentences by up to one year for qualified incarcerated individuals “on the condition that the incarcerated individual has donated bone marrow or organ(s),” the proposed legislation reads.
Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
This Alabama Psychiatric Hospital Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There are all kinds of abandoned places in Alabama. Unfortunately, several of them have been abandoned for so long that they’re in the process of being reclaimed by nature. One of these places is the Jemison Center. To learn about the Jemison Center in Alabama, take a look below.
Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to create 250 jobs in North Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help expand a North Alabama airport and bring a new industry to the area.
Guest opinion: You deserve more of your overtime pay
As we prepare for the 2023 Alabama Legislative Session, I and my Democratic colleagues will be presenting several pro-growth economic bills designed to help hard-working Alabamians prosper and keep more money in their pockets. Our comprehensive economic plan includes ending regressive taxes, ensuring that businesses have the infrastructure and resources they need, and that we create a worker and business-friendly environment that will nurture entrepreneurship and attract high paying jobs to Alabama.
Guest opinion: The most dangerous man in Alabama prisons was not released today
The most dangerous man in Alabama’s prison system was one not released today. In fact, he is more dangerous now than he was when he thought he was going to be released. More dangerous to the other inmates, more dangerous to the correctional officers, more dangerous to himself. “Give...
Inmates, catfish, Tide: Down in Alabama
An update on the early prisoner releases. Catfish engineering at Auburn. The Crimson Tide’s offensive and defensive coordinators. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
