Alabama State

At least 11 confirmed dead in Alabama prisons in January

The seal of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Yet another incarcerated individual has been confirmed dead in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility, with now 11 deaths in state custody for January. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Friday that Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old incarcerated man...
2 abducted Missouri children found at Florida grocery store

Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court records show Gilley, 36, remained...
Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
Guest opinion: You deserve more of your overtime pay

As we prepare for the 2023 Alabama Legislative Session, I and my Democratic colleagues will be presenting several pro-growth economic bills designed to help hard-working Alabamians prosper and keep more money in their pockets. Our comprehensive economic plan includes ending regressive taxes, ensuring that businesses have the infrastructure and resources they need, and that we create a worker and business-friendly environment that will nurture entrepreneurship and attract high paying jobs to Alabama.
Inmates, catfish, Tide: Down in Alabama

An update on the early prisoner releases. Catfish engineering at Auburn. The Crimson Tide’s offensive and defensive coordinators. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
