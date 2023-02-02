Andrew Walker Teases Reuniting With ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Costars for New Movie, Why He Loves Working With Hallmark

An iconic bromance! Andrew Walker loved working with Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell on Hallmark’s Three Wisemen and a Baby — and it looks like the trio has plans to reunite again soon.

“It was an easy chemistry. We just felt like, we're three completely different guys. We don't step on each other's toes,” Walker, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his new Hallmark movie, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season . “We [have such] different animalistic qualities of who we are. We're just totally different from each other. So we found that out pretty quickly. I’m pretty sure we'll probably do another movie t ogether.”

The Hallmark holiday movie, which premiered in November 2022, followed three “dysfunctional” brothers Luke (Walker), Taylor (Hynes) and Stephen (Campbell) as they figure out how to care for a baby during Christmas after the infant was left behind at a fire station. It’s a take on the 1987 movie Three Men and a Baby — and it became an instant hit with fans.

Bettina Strauss/Hallmark Media

Following its premiere, the seasonal comedy became the most-watched movie on the network for all of 2022 —including both Christmas and non-Christmas movies — and broke records reaching back to 2019.

The festive film was written by Campbell, 43, and fellow Hallmark star Kimberly Sustad . The duo first joined forces on 2021’s Unexpected Christmas starring Hynes, 36, and Bethany Joy Lenz — which is all Walker needed to be sold on joining the cast.

“Paul wrote this insane script with Kimberly. And they already were doing incredible things, like with Unexpected Christmas last year — it was so good. I really wanted to do a movie of theirs ,” the Love in Design star gushed to Us about his longtime pals. “Paul is just this such a genius, like, he's a genius writer. … He’s like the John Cleese of Hallmark. He’s so funny. He's so brilliant. And so kind. He's very aware and he listens. He's sharp, he listens to everything that comes outta your mouth when the cameras are rolling, not one thing goes by him or gets by him.”

Campbell, however, wasn’t the only draw when it came to Walker doing the film. He also has a special bond with Hynes.

“Tyler is my wife [ Cassandra Troy’s ] cousin,” the Canada native shared. “We talk weekly. I've known the guy for 19 years since he started coming to her house for Christmases when I first met my wife. So we have a deep, deep, deep appreciation for each other.”

While the Bottled With Love actor said the trio likely won’t be playing three brothers again, they’ll “do something” else that will please the fans.

"Knowing Kimberly and Paul, they will come out with a brilliant concept that will blow everyone away. I just gotta show up to work and not mess up, hopefully,” he quipped, with a laugh. “The people have spoken.”

For now, Walker is focusing on his latest Hallmark film, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season , a follow-up to 2022’s Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate . The Merry & Bright actor reprises his role as Tom Schultz, a detective who has to investigate the murder of a local realtor. He stars alongside Nikki DeLoach , who returns as caterer and amateur sleuth Goldy Berry.

The Movies & Mysteries drama is far from the heartfelt and more comical tone of Three Wisemen and a Baby — but that’s exactly why Walker loves being part of the Hallmark family.

“This is a women-run network now. Look at the year they had, it's epic. And it's because they've evolved. They've risen above, they've done everything that they should do in order to capture new audiences as well as satiate the cravings of the audience that they’ve had for years,” he told Us . “There are some really interesting things that they're taking on. … [They] did a movie about a little girl with Down Syndrome. We have same-sex marriage, we have biracial relationships. These are real stories.”

The Maple Valley Christmas actor explained that the desire to produce movies about “real people” that still have the “same eart and warmth and familiarity” of a traditional Hallmark film is what makes being the channel so special.

“That's the beauty of working for this network,’ he added. “It’s incredible what they’ve done. I feel honored.”

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sunday, February 5, at 7 p.m. ET.