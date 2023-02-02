ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

InsideHook

The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring

This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Is this Nurse’s Hilarious Take on Texas Speed Limit Signs Correct?

We all know someone who speeds. We all speed. And while for many Texans speed limit signs tend to be more of a suggestion, I don't know how I feel about everyone laughing at us about it. Moment of complete honesty, folks: do you speed more on 1. Interstates around big cities like Dallas, TX, or 2. FM roads in the middle of nowhere?
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Report Says You Need HOW MUCH to “Be Happy” Living in Texas?

Did you see the report that came out in 2022 showing data allegedly indicating how much money you would need to make to be "happy" living here in Texas?. When I read headlines such as this one I'm initially skeptical. Why? Well, because I do believe that at a heart level, we are just about as 'happy' as we make up our minds to be. At the same time, I think most of us would agree that living hand-to-mouth and paycheck-to-paycheck with the feeling that bill collectors are always breathing down your neck can make that 'happy life' seem a bit more challenging to attain. After all, we live in a capitalistic society in which almost everything costs money.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

The Issue Is: Casino gambling in Texas

Could we see casino gambling soon in Texas? FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan and FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski discuss Groogan's interview with Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado and the chances Texas will allow casino gambling.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
TEXAS STATE
US105

A $10 Book of Texas Lottery Scratch Tickets by The Numbers

As always, I like to break down numbers and stats for Texas Lottery scratch tickets. So I thought I would take the $10 ticket that has been the best to me over the past few years, the 'Monopoly' series of tickets. The latest edition has been released recently and still has all the TOP PRIZES remaining. So I thought, I would break down the odds on a full book, just for fun:
TEXAS STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

17 Amazing Texas State Foods | What to Eat in the Great State of TX

Welcome to the delicious world of Texas state food! From its famous BBQs to its mouth-watering Tex-Mex cuisine, Texas is a culinary haven for foodies. The Texas State Food has a diverse culture and history reflected in its unique blend of flavors, making it a true treat for the taste buds.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Why Are Space Craft Launched In Florida But Controlled In Texas?

You've probably heard people say "Houston, we've got a problem" many times. Well, the "problem" that sparked the phrase didn't happen anywhere near Houston. It occurred about 200, 000 miles from there, in space, when an explosion seriously damaged the Apollo 13 service module. Which, in turn, left the Apollo 13 astronauts stranded with no idea how they would return to Earth.
HOUSTON, TX
East Coast Traveler

11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Did You Know Texas is the 2nd Best State to Live ‘Off the Grid’?

Whether it’s the idea of just living a simpler life, or just not dealing with the annoyances of going into work each day and deal with the hassle, just about everyone who lives in Texas has thought about how great it would be to ‘live off the grid’. But to most of us, it's a dream that will probably never happen because having that paycheck come in is a gigantic help in paying those monthly bills. But if you really want to live off the grid, Texas is supposed to be the 2nd best state in the country to make that happen.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
