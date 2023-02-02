ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Grain ships sail fewer days

In the digital age time passes quickly and change comes rapidly – including changes in Wisconsin and world shipping and trade. War, fuel shortages, worldwide inflation, weather chaos, interest rates, and demand for goods and services are some factors causing rapid change. With many statistics for 2022 coming in it’s possible to look at a snapshot of shipping in Wisconsin and the world.
WISCONSIN STATE
Indiana poised to conduct inventory of farmland lost to development

The Indiana House wants to know how the state's farmland fared over the past 12 years. State representatives voted 97-0 Monday to direct the Department of Agriculture to conduct an inventory of all farmland lost in Indiana from 2010 to 2022, and to identify the primary cause of the farmland reduction.
INDIANA STATE
Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter

TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Stitt again calls for eliminating Oklahoma's grocery tax

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday called for eliminating Oklahoma's grocery tax again, months after he failed to get it through the Senate. Stitt also proposed rolling back the state's personal income tax rate to 3.99% during his State of the State address. The current individual income tax rate is 4.75%.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois

(The Center Square) – It's being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires ongoing...
ILLINOIS STATE
Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds

TOPEKA — A new education bill would funnel money into unregulated, unaccredited private schools, with lawmakers saying the legislation would protect parental authority. The bill was promoted by lawmakers on the committee as a way for more Kansas students to access higher-quality education, but opponents say the bill is just the latest in a series of attempts to defund public schools.
KANSAS STATE
Lawmakers evaluate Medicaid cost-saving recommendations

BOISE — The Idaho Legislature and state Division of Medicaid will have a number of potential downstream impacts to consider when weighing cost-saving recommendations for Medicaid. The state hired the consulting firm Sellers and Dorsey to create a report of recommended cost reductions to Idaho's Medicaid program. Michael Heifetz,...
IDAHO STATE
Sport of kings: Pennsylvania subsidizes horse racing with $3.5B

(The Center Square) — Pennsylvania has a number of tax subsidy programs that boost favored industries with public funding. The state’s largest program, however, attracts less attention than many smaller programs. And it isn’t a fund for economic development, or emerging tech, or health care. Rather, it’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ohio gaming laws could impact Super Bowl advertising

(The Center Square) – Just days away from the Super Bowl, a gaming industry publication believes Ohio law and potential nationwide advertising could lead to more fines for companies. Ohio Casino Control Commission spokeswoman Jessica Franks, according to Gaming Today, said there is no exception in Ohio law for...
OHIO STATE
Check out Nebraska President Ted Carter's new Husker-themed motorcycle

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter unveiled a new set of wheels over the weekend in the form of a customized Husker-themed motorcycle. Carter, decked out in a vintage Nebraska bomber jacket, posted a photo on Twitter of himself smiling atop of a customized Big Dog K-9 chopper. The motorcycle, which is 9 feet long and 600 pounds, was completed in Carter’s home state of Rhode Island.
LINCOLN, NE
UGA’s economic impact grows to record $7.6 billion

ATHENS -- The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and...
ATHENS, GA
Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen

Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
NEBRASKA STATE
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Maine

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Maine using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
MAINE STATE
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’

The ACLU of Kansas on behalf of four clients allege at trial in federal court the Kansas Highway Patrol engages in unconstitutional detention of motorists on Kansas highways before conducting improper vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs. Two KHP troopers and KHP Col. Herman Jones, in uniform at the Capitol, were named as defendants. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE
House tells Hoosiers: Smile for your speeding ticket

It appears increasingly likely that speed enforcement cameras will be deployed on Indiana highways in the not-too-distant future. The Republican-controlled House voted 70-28 Monday to advance House Bill 1015 to the Republican-controlled Senate, which approved a similar speed camera proposal during the 2022 General Assembly. If both chambers this year...
INDIANA STATE
ODOT study to look at funding road maintenance based on miles driven

Oklahoma transportation officials are seeking volunteers who will share how many miles they drive monthly as part of a statewide pilot program that studies alternative ways to fund road and bridge improvements. Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz briefed members of the state Transportation Commission on Monday regarding...
OKLAHOMA STATE

