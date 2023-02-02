VICTORVILLE -- A man from Long beach has been killed while changing his tire on the freeway in Victorville. The woman that hit him was arrested. A white GMC 2500HD had an issue with its tire at about 7:00 pm Monday night, February 6, 2023. The man parked the vehicle on the right shoulder of northbound I-15 near the Palmdale Road exit, under the overpass.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO