Apple Valley, CA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Second AESD trustee dies since 2021

ADELANTO -- The Adelanto Elementary School District has announced the death of school board trustee Holly Eckes in an official release on the district's website. "It is with great sadness that I share the sudden and untimely passing of Board of Trustee Member, Mrs. Holly Eckes, on Monday, February 6, 2023," stated AESD Board President La Shawn Love-French.
ADELANTO, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Victorville woman arrested for hitting man on I-15, CHP says felony DUI

VICTORVILLE -- A man from Long beach has been killed while changing his tire on the freeway in Victorville. The woman that hit him was arrested. A white GMC 2500HD had an issue with its tire at about 7:00 pm Monday night, February 6, 2023. The man parked the vehicle on the right shoulder of northbound I-15 near the Palmdale Road exit, under the overpass.
VICTORVILLE, CA

