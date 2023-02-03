ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting Hosed: Rogers Park woman going to court over inflated water bill

By Megan Hickey
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Rogers Park woman said she is preparing for a David-and-Goliath fight, and her giant is the city's Department of Water Management.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the woman's case will finally be heard in court on Friday. The CBS 2 Investigators have been uncovering problems such as this one for years as part of our Getting Hosed series on bad water bills – but this is one of the few cases we've seen get this far.

Connie Abels has been waiting five years for her hearing.

"I got an email back Monday saying they won't settle," Abels said. "OK, then we're prepared for battle."

Abels brought us into her war room. Her table is covered with legal documents.

"I've easily spent a solid, I mean, 100 hours, easily," she said.

Abels' four-unit, 13-resident condo association can't afford a lawyer, so she is studying up every detail of her five-year fight.

A city employee says a meter was changed at the building. The city's Water Department says it wasn't. So where does that leave Abels?

"Well, with a $19,000 bill," she said.

How did a $300 dollar bi-monthly bill turn into $19,035.65?

"In July of 2018, we got a $2,300 bill," Abels said.

The city claimed there must have been a leak, but an independent contractor came out to check — and found nothing. The only thing different that Abels noticed was a spliced transmitter, which was noted in department records reviewed by CBS 2.

Then, like magic, after a few billing cycles, the readings returned to normal - even though nothing was done to the meter or the system.

"They said we fixed it," Abels said. "We fixed nothing. There was nothing to fix."

The condo association didn't have the money to pay for the that mystery spike.

"Why should I put on a payment plan what we didn't use?" she said.

That is how Abels - who has no legal background – found herself prepping for a hearing in court. We asked the city how many cases get to "water court," but so far have received no response.

"Oh I am getting hosed," Abels said, "and I hope to turn that hose around tomorrow."

Abels said she is taking legal action because inflated water bills are cost-prohibitive for the little guys and gals like her.

"If I am successful tomorrow, I hope that this would be a precedent for other people who have been hosed to be able to go back to the city," Abels said.

The Water Department told us — again — that it is their policy not to comment on specific cases.

We also asked about the possible outcomes of the hearing. There was no response to that question either.

We will keep following up.

91-year-old man faces eviction from former John Hancock Center condo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A condo in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center is the only home Jim Rodgers has known for a half a century – but now, some past issues have the condo board trying to kick him out.Despite solutions being offered, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Monday that the 91-year-old condo owner is still about to lose his home.Rodgers has owned and lived in his Magnificent Mile condo for 50 years – more than half of his life. Now, at age 91 and with early-onset dementia, he is facing eviction."I can't imagine living...
City to settle lawsuit filed by woman who accused police of false arrest at Family Dollar store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman who accused Chicago police of violating her constitutional rights when an officer arrested her in 2020 has agreed to settle her lawsuit against the city.Julie Campos claimed she was falsely arrested and assaulted by police officer while she was trying to clean up damage at the Family Dollar store where she worked on 79th Street in June 2020, during widespread civil unrest and looting in Chicago."This was an out-of-control officer who had no business being on the street," said Joshua Levin, staff attorney for the ACLU and one of Ms. Campos' lawyers. "Officer Taylor had...
Lawmakers, survivors of Highland Park shooting vow to continue fight against gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawmakers gathered in Highland Park on Friday to honor the victims of the July 4th parade shooting as part of National Gun Violence Survivors Week."Being a survivor of gun violence, it never leaves you," said Liz Turnipseed, one of the dozens of people wounded in the parade shooting which killed seven people last summer.Illinois recently passed a new law banning assault weapons like the Highland Park gunman used, but the ban is facing multiple challenges in court, and hundreds of plaintiffs who have sued over the ban have won temporary restraining orders prohibiting the state from enforcing...
Police warn of two robberies in Loop parking garages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning people who park in Loop garages about a pair of recent robberies. The first robbery happened on the morning of Jan. 26 in a parking garage on Randolph between State and Wabash. The second happened on the afternoon of Feb. 4 in a garage near Washington and Wells.Police said, in both robberies, someone walked up to the victims, implying he had a gun, and ordered them to give them their valuables before taking off on foot.  Police had only a vague description of the robber.Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.
Police search for robbers who targeted rideshare drivers on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a warning late Friday about four rideshare drivers who were robbed or carjacked in one day.The robberies all happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Far South Side's West Pullman and Riverdale neighborhoods.Police said in each incident, the robbers instructed the rideshare drivers to drive them to a destination – at which point the robbers pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded their money or the car.The specific times and locations on Jan. 26 were:12700 block of South Sangamon Street, midnight.900 block of East 131st Street, 4:45 a.m.13200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, 8:23 a.m.600 block of East 131st Street, 3:50 p.m.The suspects are males between 17 and 25 years old.Anyone with information should call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.
Family shocked after toddler suffers dangerous lead poisoning from their apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A silent killer – that is how experts across the world describe lead.The heavy metal has not been used in consumer products in the United States for almost a half century.And yet, lead turned up in a Chicago toddler's blood recently.The young boy's lead levels were so high that he may not be able to live a normal life. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Sunday night, his family is now on a quest for answers.At the Ruzicka residence, you'll find lots of cuddles and a little bit of chaos – typical toddler things. But this past...
Macon County judge to hold hearing on 8th lawsuit on assault weapons ban

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- A judge in macon county will hold a hearing today on the 8th lawsuit filed against Illinois' assault weapons ban.State Rep. Dan Caulkins of Decatur filed the suit Thursday. He says the law will not stop violence because gun makers can still sell weapons in other states.Three federal lawsuits and four other state lawsuits have been filed since the law was passed in January.Gov. Pritzker believes the law will be viewed as constitutional.
Serial scammer Rick Dugo found guilty of theft

CHICAGO (CBS) – Serial scammer Rick Dugo was found guilty of theft by deception, a felony, for stealing more than $18,000.Dugo's alleged scams were first exposed by the CBS 2 Investigators.He also had his bond revoked as the judge determined he is a "threat to the public."This is the first of four trials for Dugo, 55, who's accused of conning his friends out of nearly $1 million. He was first charged in April of 2021."I'm alone in a courtroom and I'm watching Rick Dugo take the things out of his pockets and be cuffed and remanded into custody," said Adam Albin, Dugo's victim. "It's still sinking in, you know. I'm thrilled with the results."In a statement, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said, "This is a good day for the victims of this offender's long-running scams. Our Special Investigations Division did an excellent job supporting our prosecutors - together, they are starting the process of securing justice for these good people who lost money to this scammer and con artist." A conviction for theft by deception carries a possible sentence of three to seven years behind bars, according to CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller.
Crisis training required for Aurora police after man is critically wounded by officers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police Officers are now required to undergo 40-hours of crisis intervention training. The goal is to help officers better understand mental illness. They'll also learn de-escalation tactics. The announcement coming one day after Aurora police shot a man, who family members said was having a mental health episode.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has new details on the moments leading up to the shooting.The 21-year-old man remains in critical condition at AMITA Mercy Medical Center. His family is asking for prayers, standing by their claim that they called 911 explaining that a mental health situation had unfolded.It's something...
