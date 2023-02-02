ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car flees after crashing into dialysis center in Humboldt Park

By Jeramie Bizzle
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A car flees the scene after striking a dialysis center in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Fresenius Kidney Center, located at 3520 W. Grand Avenue.

Chicago police say an unknown red car was traveling on Grand Avenue when it struck the building. The car fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

The building was evacuated due to water issues.

No further information was immediately available.

