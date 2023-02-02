Neighbors of scammer Rick Dugo testify against him in court 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- He's accused of conning his friends out of nearly a million dollars.

Rick Dugo in court Thursday for the first of four trials. The accused serial scammer was first exposed by the CBS 2 Investigators . On Thursday, two of his neighbors testified against him.

Both witnesses to Dugo's alleged pattern of behavior, but not victims in the current case. They testified he asked them to invest in a deal, and despite promises of payments, they got no money back.