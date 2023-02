McHenry Co. Sheriff's Office taking applications for deputies 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for a job?

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is now hiring. The office is currently accepting applications for deputies. Starting pay is just under $68,000 plus benefits.

To qualify you must be at least 21, have a high school diploma or GED and have a valid driver's license. There's a $25 application fee.

The deadline to apply is April 21st.