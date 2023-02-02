Read full article on original website
Internal Reaction To AEW Running House Shows
A new report has shed light on what the reaction within AEW has been since it was announced the company is going to begin running house shows. AEW recently announced the first untelevised live event it will be producing on the road, with the company kicking these shows off in March.
WWE Star Comments On Possibility Of FTR Returning To WWE
One WWE star “would love” to see FTR return to the company after their AEW contracts run out this April. Chad Gable joined athletes from the Special Olympics for a training session last Friday in San Antonio, Texas. As part of the event, Gable spoke with media and discussed the possibility of reuniting with FTR in the coming months.
Cody Rhodes Addresses Ricky Starks Joining Him At WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has commented on the interesting photo with him and AEW’s Ricky Starks backstage at WWE’s Royal Rumble. There was an interesting photo that made its way online recently featuring AEW’s Ricky Starks walking into the Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes and WWE’s John Cone of Talent Relations (a former referee). The site of an active, contracted AEW wrestler appearing backstage at a major WWE show surprised a lot of people.
Cody Rhodes Lifts Lid On WWE Change From Vince McMahon To Triple H
Cody Rhodes has given his thoughts on the transition in WWE from Vince McMahon to Triple H and says he didn’t need to be caught up in what was happening. Cody Rhodes made his blockbuster return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in the spring of 2022. By June, Rhodes was on the shelf with a serious injury and just a few short weeks later, the wrestling landscape changed forever when Vince McMahon announced his retirement.
Jon Moxley Makes It Clear He Will “Ride Or Die” With AEW
Jon Moxley has spoken up again about his loyalty to AEW while making sure that the company will never go “downhill” or anything like that. It was about four years ago when Jon Moxley put an end to his WWE career as Dean Ambrose in early 2019 so that he can join a new wrestling company called All Elite Wrestling. Moxley debuted at AEW’s first pay-per-view Double or Nothing in May 2019 (the company launched in January 2019) and has been one of the biggest stars in AEW ever since.
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
Reason New WWE NXT Star Missed Vengeance Day Revealed
Many fans expected a new WWE star to make their on-screen debut at NXT Vengeance Day and now it’s been revealed why that didn’t happen. At NXT Vengeance Day the stars of the white and gold brand did battle as they returned to the road. Both the men’s and women’s tag team divisions look a lot different following the show in Charlotte, North Carolina with new champions crowned.
Cody Rhodes Admits To “Cardinal Sin” At WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes may have won the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble but the star has admitted to committing a “cardinal sin” at the event. Cody Rhodes made his grand return to the WWE ring at the Royal Rumble after sitting out the second half of 2022 with a torn pectoral muscle. The American Nightmare soon resumed his winning ways in the company by becoming the fifth WWE Superstar in history to win the Royal Rumble match from the number 30 position.
WWE Moves Smackdown Group To Raw
A group that was on Smackdown has quietly been moved to Raw after taking part in an interesting backstage segment last week. On last week’s January 30th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, there was a segment where Chad Gable & Otis were shown walking backstage. As the camera panned over, the Maximum Male Models group consisting of Maxxine Dupri, Mace (ma.çé) and Mansoor (mån.sôör) were watching them with Maxxine looking she was fixated on Otis.
Missing WWE Title Belt Appears At NFL Pro Bowl Games
The curious case of a missing WWE Championship belt took a surprising twist recently as it made an appearance at the NFL Pro Bowl Games. The NFC and AFCs finest footballers took to Las Vegas, Nevada for a weekend of competitive action at the NFL’s all-star weekend. The Manning brothers Peyton and Eli were the respective head coaches for the AFC and NFC squads with the NFC coming away with the win.
Former NXT Champions Make Debut On WWE Main Roster
Two former NXT Champions have made their televised debut on WWE’s main roster as they took on former Raw Tag Team Champions, The OC. In recent months, several stars from the NXT brand have mixed it up with those on WWE’s main roster on Main Event. The likes of Tony D’Angelo, Zoey Stark, Charlie Dempsey, Odyssey Jones, and Von Wagner have competed on the show in recent weeks and now it was the turn of Indi Hartwell – who was part of the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble – and former NXT Tag Team Champions, The Creed Brothers.
Kurt Angle Expecting Big WrestleMania Title Change
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle thinks WrestleMania 39 could see at least one major title change following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. On January 28th in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Cody Rhodes returned to a WWE ring for the first time in seven months as the final entrant into the men’s Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare became just the fifth WWE Superstar to win the Rumble match from the number 30 spot, last eliminating the night’s first entrant Gunther to book his place at WrestleMania 39.
Adam Cole Provides Health Update Ahead of AEW In-Ring Return
Adam Cole has given an update regarding his AEW in-ring return adding that he “feels great” after a long injury lay off. After competing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last June, Adam Cole has not wrestled since suffering a severe concussion in the fatal four-way match and was limited to just one appearance on Dynamite two months later.
Adam Cole Gives Update On AEW Star’s Injury Issues
Adam Cole has battled his own serious injury issues in recent months and now he has given an update on another AEW star fighting their own battle. Cole’s Undisputed Elite partner Kyle O’Reilly has been out of action since June 2022 and underwent neck surgery in September of that year. O’Reilly recently discussed his recovery and revealed he was dealing with some post-surgical issues.
Former WWE Star Returning To TV For First Time In 6 Years
A former WWE Superstar is set to make a shocking return to televised wrestling for the first time since he left the company in 2016. Alex Riley had been under the WWE umbrella since 2007 when he was a part of the then-developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling where he shared the ring with the likes of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
MJF Issues Statement Defending NXT Star That Was Fired In 2022
MJF has come to the defense of a friend of his that was fired due to a photo that was released online while that wrestler worked for WWE. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for not being shy about speaking his mind when he is given the microphone. The same can be said about how he uses Twitter since he likes to fire off insults at all times.
Kevin Nash Thinks Top WWE Star Is “Missing Something”
Kevin Nash thinks that one of WWE’s biggest stars is missing something perhaps because he is too much of a “nice guy.”. Bobby Lashley is known for being one of the strongest, toughest and most successful WWE stars in this era, but in the opinion of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, he is missing something perhaps because of the kind of guy that he is.
Damian Priest Responds To Unfortunate WWE Raw Botch
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has responded to his hilarious botch on Monday Night Raw after he suffered a momentary memory lapse. The battle between Edge and The Judgment Day took its latest twist at the Royal Rumble when The Rated-R Superstar returned to action for the first time since seeing his wife Beth Phoenix’s head get caved in by Rhea Ripley at Extreme Rules.
