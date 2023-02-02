Jon Moxley has spoken up again about his loyalty to AEW while making sure that the company will never go “downhill” or anything like that. It was about four years ago when Jon Moxley put an end to his WWE career as Dean Ambrose in early 2019 so that he can join a new wrestling company called All Elite Wrestling. Moxley debuted at AEW’s first pay-per-view Double or Nothing in May 2019 (the company launched in January 2019) and has been one of the biggest stars in AEW ever since.

