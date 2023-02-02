THEY GOT THE BLOTTER: 2,400 Tabs of Acid Confiscated, Along With Weed and Cash, During Hydesville Traffic Stop Today, Sheriff’s Office Says; One Arrested

PREVIOUSLY: Largest One-Time Seizure in Humboldt Drug Task Force History: 30 Pounds of Meth, 5.5 Pounds of Cocaine, 3 Pounds of Heroin, 2 Pounds of Fentanyl, 50 Pounds of Weed. Sixty-nine-year-old Jose Santiago Lomeli Osuna received an 18-year sentence this morning per the terms of a plea deal for five counts of drug possession for sale. The charges stem from the largest one-time seizure of illicit substances in the history of the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. However, Mr. Lomeli Osuna will spend only a fraction of that 18-year term behind bars.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO