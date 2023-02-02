THEY GOT THE BLOTTER: 2,400 Tabs of Acid Confiscated, Along With Weed and Cash, During Hydesville Traffic Stop Today, Sheriff’s Office Says; One Arrested

Read full article on original website
[UPDATE 9:24 a.m.] High Speed Vehicle Pursuit Southbound on Hwy 101 Passing Hwy 36
Law enforcement is in pursuit of a light blue, 4-door sedan traveling in speeds in excess of 100 mph southbound on Hwy 101 from Fortuna. As of approximately 8:20 p.m., law enforcement had lost sight of the vehicle at the Rio Dell Davis exit due to heavy fog. Please remember...
Suspect found with drugs after officials caught them parked in a no-parking zone
FIELDS LANDING, Calif. — A woman was caught with drugs early this morning after the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office saw her parked in a no-parking zone. The HCSO said around 1 a.m. officials noticed a parked car at the Fields Landing boat ramp. Deputies contacted Katherine Erin Carlson, who...
Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested
On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
Trinity County Sheriff's Office issues a stay inside warning while searching for dangerous subject
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued an order to lock doors and stay inside as they are searching for a suspect in the area of Hayfork Creek and Highway 3, according to Trinity County’s CodeRED alert system. TCSO describes the suspect as a white male...
One Arrested For Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor in Fortuna
This operation was conducted as part of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s Minor Decoy / Shoulder Tap Grant Project. The project is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. On Monday January 30, 2023, the Fortuna Police Department with assistance...
Crash on Harris at L in Eureka
One-way traffic control is in effect on Harris near L Street in Eureka after this maroon SUV struck the back of a white vehicle about 12:10 p.m., according to Patrick Cherry, a passerby. Caltrans QuickMap shows traffic is moving very slowly through the area. Consider using another route. Please remember...
Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, visits Whale Gulch to Discuss the Road Situation
By Pamela Lauer, a local substitute teacher in Southern Humboldt, a board member of the Coastal Headwaters Association, and the secretary for the Whale Gulch Fire Safe Council. On January 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. with the air a frigid 33 degrees, Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell took the Briceland/Thorn...
Dealer From the Largest Bust in Humboldt Drug Task Force History Pleads to 18-Year Split Sentence, Including Six Years in the County Jail
PREVIOUSLY: Largest One-Time Seizure in Humboldt Drug Task Force History: 30 Pounds of Meth, 5.5 Pounds of Cocaine, 3 Pounds of Heroin, 2 Pounds of Fentanyl, 50 Pounds of Weed. Sixty-nine-year-old Jose Santiago Lomeli Osuna received an 18-year sentence this morning per the terms of a plea deal for five counts of drug possession for sale. The charges stem from the largest one-time seizure of illicit substances in the history of the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. However, Mr. Lomeli Osuna will spend only a fraction of that 18-year term behind bars.
Videos of Fortuna Fire Shows the Start of the Blaze and Citizens’ Efforts to Warn Others
The fire that consumed a photography studio on Main Street in Fortuna on the 1st of February was caught on video as the fire was first discovered. Patrons of a business across the street from the studio noticed flames in the window, called 9-1-1, and alerted nearby businesses of the danger.
Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday
A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
50 Miles from the Freeway: A Few Good Men
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist living in Eureka, California. Her monthly syndicated column, 50 Miles from the Freeway, is about rural healthcare. This year – 2023 – will be focused on mental health access and resiliency. To learn more, suggest a topic or share your story, contact her via her website www.lindastansberry.com.
Bayshore Mall | Shopping mall in Eureka, California
Bayshore Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Eureka, California. It is named for its close proximity to Humboldt Bay. The large shopping facility is the only major mall located on the coast north of the San Francisco Bay Area, securing Eureka as the trading center for the entire far North Coast.
OBITUARY: Douglas J Hall, 1949-2022
Douglas J Hall, 73, of Eureka, passed away the morning of December 22, 2022, in Daly City. Doug passed due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease, Stage 4 lung cancer, and Covid-19. Doug was born in November 1949, to Chester Lee and Wilma Leona Hall (née Parsons) in Eureka.
Historic Eureka building set for demolition due to earthquake damage
EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka's historic Lloyd Building will be demolished later this month due to damage sustained during the December 2022 earthquake, according to city officials on Friday. Officials said the damage from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake combined with preexisting historic damage led to the building being deemed a...
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
Humboldt County Board of Supervisors
1. Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer, Visit to the Board of Supervisors Meeting (Supervisor Michelle Bushnell)
City of Eureka Moves to Buy 5-Acre Parcel Off Myrtle; Acquisition Could Become Part of Proposed ‘Bay to Zoo’ Trail and More
The Eureka Planning Commission will meet in a special, short-noticed session tomorrow at noon to discuss a plan to buy about a little more than five acres of land just off Myrtle Avenue, along the path of the proposed “Bay to Zoo” trail. The property — which, according...
Why the City of Eureka has not opened any emergency weather shelters this winter
EUREKA, Calif. — Despite many severe weather days, the City of Eureka has not opened a single emergency weather shelter this winter. This is because the city relies on a different system to address its homeless problem, regardless of weather conditions. "This is a much more effective and just...
OBITUARY: Steven Kyle Buckingham, 1984-2023
Steven Kyle Buckingham passed away on January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital at the age of 38. Steven was born in 1984 to Ronald and Debra Buckingham. Steven quickly became a big brother to Laura when he was 18 months old. He was a dedicated big brother and truly looked after his little sister. Unfortunately the parents divorced and Steven and his sister moved to many new homes.
Curry Leaf's Fire-Breathing Woks
The opening of Curry Leaf (2335 Fourth St., Eureka) in the former location of Gonsea is happy news for fans of noodles of many stripes but especially fried. There is more on the menu — a lot more, in fact, as the pan-Asian offerings span from kimchi fried rice to Malaysian curries to tempura and walnut shrimp, all before you read the specials board — but even co-owner Joe Tan, when pressed, will steer you to the fried noodles.
