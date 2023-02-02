ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nene Leakes Just Threw Shade At The Entire Real Housewives Franchise With New Comments

By Corey Chichizola
 3 days ago

It’s no secret that the Real Housewives franchise is a sensation, with multiple cities airing new seasons at this time. It seems like the property isn’t losing any steam, even expanding it to shows on Peacock like the Ultimate Girls Trip series. But Real Housewives of Atlanta legend Nene Leakes recently threw shade at the entire franchise with her latest viral comments. Hey, she said what she said.

Nene Leakes is one of the most iconic personalities to come out of the Real Housewives franchise, with countless meme-able moments and a transition to TV acting thanks to Ryan Murphy’s Glee and The New Normal . Leakes knows Housewives well, as an OG of the Atlanta cast who appeared in 11 seasons across its run on TV. She recently appeared on the popular radio show The Breakfast Club , where she threw some shade at the current state of the reality franchise. She spoke frankly, saying:

These girls on these shows, they’re just not stars. If you really look at it, all of the stars that were on any of these franchises, they took them off and everybody that is left is starless.

Well, she certainly didn’t hold back. While Nene Leakes did admit that she’s not watching the current seasons of Housewives that are airing like Potomac , she seems to believe that all the break-out stars of the empire are no longer on their respective shows. We’ll just have to see if any current Housewives respond to this shade online.

Nene Leakes’ comments about the state of the Real Housewives seemed to particularly be taking aim at Real Housewives of Potomac ’s Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant. She was asked about the recent claims that Dixon’s husband Juan was having an affair while they were still engaged. Lakes called her the “starless Robyn Dixon” before offering her take on the franchise as a whole. She later said she didn’t think she or Bryant were stars. You can check out the reality TV personality’s comments for yourself below:

There will no doubt be plenty of debate online regarding the validity of Nene Leakes’ comments about the Real Housewives franchise. Many of the most iconic OGs are no longer on their respective shows, with the exception being Jersey ’s main protagonist Teresa Giudice . But other big names like Vicki Gunvalson and icons like Bethenny Frankel and Lisa Rinna have all departed their respective series. Although it’s also possible that Leakes’ comments were specifically more focused on Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant aka Potomac 's Green Eyed Bandits.

While a lot of Housewives breakout stars are no longer on the small screen, the franchise is still firing on all cylinders. Despite Nene Leakes’ comments, The Real Housewives of Potomac remains a fan favorite series full of dynamic women. New Jersey is always known for bringing it, and Miami’ s return on Peacock is a delight. Meanwhile, Salt Lake and Beverly Hills have both leaned into the true crime genre thanks to legal shakeups by Jen Shah and Erika Jayne.

Bravo fans are currently keeping busy as Potomac , Salt Lake City , and Miami are all currently airing. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New Jersey will premiere its new season on February 7th, and there’s two new seasons of Ultimate Girls Trip on the way. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.

