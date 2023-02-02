Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Monthly ‘Women on the Wall’ event creates space for women to practice rock climbing in Lawrence
Climb Lawrence invites women to come chalk up their hands and scale the walls during special events each month at the indoor climbing gym off Seventh and Vermont streets. The Women on the Wall event creates space for women of all skill levels to practice climbing together. It builds community and offers a safe, supportive space to learn about the sport, which many say can be male-dominated.
lawrencekstimes.com
LMH Health Foundation recognizes community members’ support of health care
The LMH Health Foundation has announced several recipients of an annual award that celebrates those who have provided significant service to the Lawrence hospital and support for community health care. This is the 16th year for the Elizabeth Watkins Community Caring Award, an honor based on “the caring and compassionate...
lawrencekstimes.com
Advocates concerned about city leaning on unpaid work from resident of North Lawrence campsite
Stowed away in Jennifer Adams’ tent at the North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness is an accordion file folder filled with city documents: 112 program agreements signed by current and former camp residents, all of them notated by Adams. Months ago, Adams found the accordion folder in the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Barbers put skills on display at Cuttin Up showcase in Lawrence
The Cuttin Up Barber Showcase brought hundreds of spectators to watch many of the area’s talented barbers compete at Venue 1235 in North Lawrence on Sunday. As we reported last month, Jermaine “Gametime” Jackson cuts hair at Watson’s Barbershop in Lawrence. Jackson, a longtime Lawrence barber, said the idea for the showcase was created out of a need for representation. He said most Black-owned barber shops and hair salons, such as Watson’s, Prestige Hair Studio, and Precision Cuts and Styles, weren’t being considered in town and for recognition awards, such as Best of Lawrence.
lawrencekstimes.com
The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Feb. 7, 2023 (Sponsored post)
Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. January is widely believed to be a dead time in publishing. Typically, after the blitz of big books in the Fall, the release calendar quiets down until March or so.
KCTV 5
Officials: 21-year-old man fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed one person fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man, and that Johnson County Park Police were leading the response.
Johnson County driver’s license office to close for nearly 2 weeks
The Mission driver's license office will close for nearly two weeks, the Kansas Department of Revenue announced Monday.
KMBC.com
State of Kansas looking to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue's license
The State of Kansas is looking to revoke a local animal shelter's license. The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KMBC9 News it made the decision based on inspections at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kan. The inspections were made in October 2022. According to a statement from the shelter's lawyer,...
KMBC.com
Dive teams recover body after person falls through ice at Shawnee Mission Dog Park Beach
LENEXA, Kan. — Authorities with the Lenexa, Kansas, Fire Department say dive teams recovered a body after they were dispatched to the lake attached to the popular Shawnee Mission Dog Park. Officials said someone called 911 around 10:22 a.m. to report an individual in the water, which is coated...
lawrencekstimes.com
LOLA Valentine’s Day show to span 2 days, feature dozens of artists
Melanie Harvey’s basement studio is about to be overtaken by new work. Harvey, a potter, is crafting two loads of fresh art to sell at the Ladies of Lawrence Artwork (LOLA) Valentine’s Day show. The art sale — which takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday...
Obituary released for mom, daughters killed in Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The obituary for a mom and her two daughters that were killed in a tragic house fire ruled as a triple homicide has been released. Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, and her two daughters, Peyton and Kourtney Tyler, ages nine and one respectively, died in a house fire on Jan. 20. The fire […]
FedEx driver dies in collision with Amtrak train outside Kansas City
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person died Tuesday morning in a crash involving an Amtrak train and a FedEx truck.
Shawnee County jail tip lands former officer in federal prison
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A former prisoner transport officer was sentenced on Wednesday for violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees after law enforcement was tipped off by Shawnee County corrections officers. The Department of Justice reports that Anthony Buntyn, 55, a former prisoner transport officer, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after […]
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
kmaland.com
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
lawrencekstimes.com
Boy found alive after going missing overnight south of Lawrence
A young boy was found alive Monday morning following an overnight search effort. He was being examined by medics but appeared to be OK, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A family member had reported the boy missing around 5 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area near the...
Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman
BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
KCTV 5
Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
