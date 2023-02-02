ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Monthly ‘Women on the Wall’ event creates space for women to practice rock climbing in Lawrence

Climb Lawrence invites women to come chalk up their hands and scale the walls during special events each month at the indoor climbing gym off Seventh and Vermont streets. The Women on the Wall event creates space for women of all skill levels to practice climbing together. It builds community and offers a safe, supportive space to learn about the sport, which many say can be male-dominated.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

LMH Health Foundation recognizes community members’ support of health care

The LMH Health Foundation has announced several recipients of an annual award that celebrates those who have provided significant service to the Lawrence hospital and support for community health care. This is the 16th year for the Elizabeth Watkins Community Caring Award, an honor based on “the caring and compassionate...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Barbers put skills on display at Cuttin Up showcase in Lawrence

The Cuttin Up Barber Showcase brought hundreds of spectators to watch many of the area’s talented barbers compete at Venue 1235 in North Lawrence on Sunday. As we reported last month, Jermaine “Gametime” Jackson cuts hair at Watson’s Barbershop in Lawrence. Jackson, a longtime Lawrence barber, said the idea for the showcase was created out of a need for representation. He said most Black-owned barber shops and hair salons, such as Watson’s, Prestige Hair Studio, and Precision Cuts and Styles, weren’t being considered in town and for recognition awards, such as Best of Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Feb. 7, 2023 (Sponsored post)

Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. January is widely believed to be a dead time in publishing. Typically, after the blitz of big books in the Fall, the release calendar quiets down until March or so.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

State of Kansas looking to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue's license

The State of Kansas is looking to revoke a local animal shelter's license. The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KMBC9 News it made the decision based on inspections at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kan. The inspections were made in October 2022. According to a statement from the shelter's lawyer,...
MISSION, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County jail tip lands former officer in federal prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A former prisoner transport officer was sentenced on Wednesday for violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees after law enforcement was tipped off by Shawnee County corrections officers. The Department of Justice reports that Anthony Buntyn, 55, a former prisoner transport officer, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kmaland.com

Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri

Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Boy found alive after going missing overnight south of Lawrence

A young boy was found alive Monday morning following an overnight search effort. He was being examined by medics but appeared to be OK, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A family member had reported the boy missing around 5 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area near the...
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman

BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy