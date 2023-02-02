The Cuttin Up Barber Showcase brought hundreds of spectators to watch many of the area’s talented barbers compete at Venue 1235 in North Lawrence on Sunday. As we reported last month, Jermaine “Gametime” Jackson cuts hair at Watson’s Barbershop in Lawrence. Jackson, a longtime Lawrence barber, said the idea for the showcase was created out of a need for representation. He said most Black-owned barber shops and hair salons, such as Watson’s, Prestige Hair Studio, and Precision Cuts and Styles, weren’t being considered in town and for recognition awards, such as Best of Lawrence.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO