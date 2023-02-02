ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hi-Fi Rush is officially Steam Deck Verified

By Zachary Boddy
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Hi-Fi RUSH is a rhythm brawler / action-platformer for Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks.
  • On Thursday, Bethesda announced that Hi-Fi RUSH is officially Steam Deck Verified.
  • That means the game is guaranteed to run great on Valve's Steam Deck handheld console.

Hi-Fi RUSH is one of the latest video games to take the world by storm with its pulsing, robot-smashing action, and it's now a little easier to play on more platforms. Announced by Bethesda on Thursday, Hi-Fi RUSH is officially Verified on Steam Deck, giving players another way to take the fight to Vandelay wherever they happen to be.

Hi-Fi RUSH is a very well-received action-platformer and rhythm brawler that was surprise released by Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks (members of the Xbox family) on Jan. 25, 2023. Just past a week after its release, the title has now been Verified to run great on Valve's handheld console, the powerful, PC-like Steam Deck .

Of course, players were already enjoying Hi-Fi RUSH on Steam Deck, and handheld players may be contributing to the game's ongoing place in Steam's bestsellers list , but this badge guarantees the game is compatible with the handheld. If you've been on the fence about jumping into Hi-Fi RUSH and prefer to play on the Steam Deck, this may be the encouragement you need. As one of the best games of the year already, Hi-Fi RUSH is an easy pick among the best Steam Deck games you can play.

Hi-Fi RUSH is unbelievably awesome fun , and it's now available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Of course, it's also available on the Linux-powered Steam Deck. Windows Central's full review of Hi-Fi RUSH is coming very soon.

Hi-Fi RUSH

One of the best games of 2023 so far is a title no one saw coming: Hi-Fi RUSH, a surprise launch from Xbox studio Tango Gameworks, the developer of The Evil Within. Now, it's Steam Deck Verified.

Buy from: Xbox (Standard) | Xbox (Deluxe)

Valve Steam Deck

The Valve Steam Deck packs a surprising amount of power into a massive, yet still comfortable, handheld form factor. Take your Steam library on the go, and play hundreds of PC-quality games like Hi-Fi RUSH wherever you are.

