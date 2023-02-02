Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line and possibly violated state law by letting out-of-town family members stay at a city-owned apartment. The French Market Corporation, a city entity whose board is appointed by the mayor, controls the...
NOLA.com
NOPD talks about killing near Walmart in Gentilly
New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who gunned down a man at a bus stop in Gentilly then ran into a nearby Walmart on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 11:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to New Orleans Police Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead near Walmart in Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans
A man was killed in a shooting near a Walmart in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was shot dead in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway about 11:30 a.m. The first calls reporting the homicide were reported about 11:25 a.m. Here's what one worker...
NOLA.com
Gunman flees into Gentilly Walmart after killing man at bus stop, New Orleans police say
In a brazen killing that emptied the Gentilly Walmart of midday shoppers, a gunman shot a man a nearby bus stop Tuesday then ran into the store. New Orleans police locked down the business in hopes of catching the killer inside, and debriefed employees and customers at the front door, letting them leave five at a time, Deputy Police Superintendent Hans Ganthier said. The Police Department's SWAT team then entered and cleared the store.
fox8live.com
Mayor’s office responds after Zurik investigation showed her security on clock while nowhere near her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s office responds after a Lee Zurik investigation showed members of her security team were on the clock while they were nowhere near the mayor, sometimes not even in the same state. Lee’s latest “Outside the Office Investigation” found on Monday, Aug. 22,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man fatally shot, robbed in 7th Ward on Sunday morning
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man fatally shot early Sunday morning in the 7th Ward. Rory Gonlag, 61, was shot in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue at around 3:06 a.m. Sunday. An unknown suspect approached Gonlag from behind, shot him multiple times and fled, police said. Two additional suspects then took Gonlag's belongings and fled.
NOLA.com
Woman with blowtorch crashes bus into fence of Covington school after police chase
A woman driving a repurposed school bus led St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies on a chase Tuesday morning before crashing into the fence of a Catholic school in Covington, authorities said. Natalie Jade Jarvis, 37, of Florida, was arrested and will face various charges, according to the St. Tammany Sheriff's...
Suspect fatally shoots man at New Orleans bus stop, evades police after running into nearby Walmart
The Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East was shut down on Tuesday. Our news crew responded to the scene where multiple New Orleans Police Department units and a SWAT Team were working the incident.
NOLA.com
Nine Mile Point volunteer fire company lacking 'basic internal controls,' audit finds
A recent audit found that Nine Mile Point's taxpayer-funded volunteer fire company "lacked basic internal controls" over its payroll that could have resulted in employees being paid for hours they did not work. The report from the Jefferson Parish Office of the Inspector General, released on Feb. 1, doesn't accuse...
Three overnight shootings keep NOPD busy
New Orleans Police are investigating a trio of shootings from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. The first occurred on the far side of New Orleans East on Saigon Street near the intersection with A Street around 7:03pm.
fox8live.com
NOLATOYA organizers contact the Inspector General of New Orleans to open an investigation on Cantrell’s administration
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLATOYA organizers Chairman Belden and Vice Chair Eileen Carter of the “No-Latoya” effort to recall Mayor Cantrell, deliver a letter to the Inspector General of New Orleans, requesting he opens an investigation on the mayor and her administration. The letter focuses on the city...
NOPD: Woman fires shot into New Orleans East home, strikes and hospitalizes victim
A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Michoud area.
WDSU
NOPD searching for woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor. According to the NOPD, Kaneisha Danielle Manue, 35, is accused of shooting a boy in the abdomen at the 14600 block of Saigon Drive on Feb. 4.
NOLA.com
In a financial bind, Lycée Français considers cutting yellow buses for 6th graders and above
Hoping to improve the school’s financial position, Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans is considering cutting yellow bus service for students in 6th grade and above, instead offering older students RTA bus passes. The change was first proposed at a Lycée Français board meeting last month, where...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men killed Saturday in separate shootings
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men who were shot to death in separate shootings Saturday. Michael Tenner, 44, was killed in a double shooting in the West Riverside area that also injured a woman. Police responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at around 3:24 a.m. Tenner and the female victim were taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where Tenner died.
NOLA.com
Candidate for Covington City Council election bows out after residency challenge
Candidate Jerry Coner will withdraw from the Covington City Council's at-large race after his residency was challenged, he said in court in Tuesday. Coner's withdrawal from the race would mean that incumbent At-large City Council members Rick Smith and Larry Rolling are re-elected to second terms in office without opposition.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:27 p.m., a public security camera mounted outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrive at the apartment. Minutes later, the camera recorded her on the balcony, talking to NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie. Cantrell and Vappie spent the next few hours inside the apartment. During that time, Vappie, as well as two other NOPD officers were being paid by taxpayers to protect the mayor.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sources tell FOX 8 the number of signatures needed to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is fewer than previously thought. FOX 8 has confirmed the numbers through several sources and through a document received from the Secretary of State’s office. The document received through a public...
fox8live.com
Businessess found ‘harboring violent crime’ in New Orleans now face shutdowns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Thursday (Feb. 2) voted to give the police chief authority to shut down nuisance businesses that could be contributing to the city’s crime crisis. If certain crimes occur on business properties without proper remediation, those businesses may have their...
