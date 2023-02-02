ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

NOPD talks about killing near Walmart in Gentilly

New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who gunned down a man at a bus stop in Gentilly then ran into a nearby Walmart on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 11:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to New Orleans Police Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gunman flees into Gentilly Walmart after killing man at bus stop, New Orleans police say

In a brazen killing that emptied the Gentilly Walmart of midday shoppers, a gunman shot a man a nearby bus stop Tuesday then ran into the store. New Orleans police locked down the business in hopes of catching the killer inside, and debriefed employees and customers at the front door, letting them leave five at a time, Deputy Police Superintendent Hans Ganthier said. The Police Department's SWAT team then entered and cleared the store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs man fatally shot, robbed in 7th Ward on Sunday morning

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man fatally shot early Sunday morning in the 7th Ward. Rory Gonlag, 61, was shot in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue at around 3:06 a.m. Sunday. An unknown suspect approached Gonlag from behind, shot him multiple times and fled, police said. Two additional suspects then took Gonlag's belongings and fled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men killed Saturday in separate shootings

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men who were shot to death in separate shootings Saturday. Michael Tenner, 44, was killed in a double shooting in the West Riverside area that also injured a woman. Police responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at around 3:24 a.m. Tenner and the female victim were taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where Tenner died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:27 p.m., a public security camera mounted outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrive at the apartment. Minutes later, the camera recorded her on the balcony, talking to NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie. Cantrell and Vappie spent the next few hours inside the apartment. During that time, Vappie, as well as two other NOPD officers were being paid by taxpayers to protect the mayor.
MONTGOMERY, LA

