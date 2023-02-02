ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead

Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
VIRGINIA STATE
observer-me.com

Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze

A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
mprnews.org

How warm could February get?

A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
NEWStalk 870

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
BR Rogers

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts

As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England

As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say

According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
CONCORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy