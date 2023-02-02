Whether you hate it or love it, the reality is that the electric revolution is well and truly here. With an exponential surge in EV sales, even traditional automakers have started to embrace the change and slowly transitioning to EV models. Remarkably, sales of electric vehicles continued to rise despite the impact of COVID-19. In the U.S. alone, over 1,099,000 electric vehicles were sold from Q1 2020 to Q2 2022. While there is much debate about EVs vs. ICE vehicles, experts predict that the electric car market will eventually overtake traditional vehicles. However, what is particularly intriguing is the rising demand for used electric cars. It has a lot to do with the global chip shortage (thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting car production) and the slow drop in prices. Moreover, this is also due to the fact that electric vehicles have lower maintenance costs compared to traditional vehicles, as they have fewer moving parts. It's worth noting that the second-hand EV resale market is still taking baby steps and requires adaptation and time to mature. So, if you're looking for a used EV that delivers great value for money, there are plenty of affordable options in the secondhand electric car market. Just make sure to consider battery health, maintenance history, and range, among other reliability factors.

3 DAYS AGO