In 1937 Alfonso Marini ventured off from his partner, Mario Mazzetti and the MM brand, to start his own motorcycle company. Morini had been building and repairing bikes in Northern Italy since he was a teen and spent time in the 8th Motorcycles Unit stationed in Padova, Italy during World War I. Over the course of decades the Italian company’s motorcycles found their way around the world off and on. Now under new ownership (again), the brand is looking to distribute a refreshed line of affordable twin-cylinder 650cc motorcycles.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO