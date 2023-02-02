Read full article on original website
Related
bikeexif.com
Special Report: The 30th edition of the Mooneyes show
The custom scene’s calendar is stacked with bike shows the world over—but none of them are quite like the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show. Colloquially known as ‘Mooneyes’ (named for the company that organizes it), it’s a show as unique as the Japanese custom scene itself.
bikeexif.com
Golden Eagle Returns: Moto Morini Plans Re-launch in the U.S.
In 1937 Alfonso Marini ventured off from his partner, Mario Mazzetti and the MM brand, to start his own motorcycle company. Morini had been building and repairing bikes in Northern Italy since he was a teen and spent time in the 8th Motorcycles Unit stationed in Padova, Italy during World War I. Over the course of decades the Italian company’s motorcycles found their way around the world off and on. Now under new ownership (again), the brand is looking to distribute a refreshed line of affordable twin-cylinder 650cc motorcycles.
bikeexif.com
Exclusive: CW Zon’s Mooneyes-winning Harley shovelhead
Yuichi Yoshizawa is a rare custom builder that can conquer multiple styles, while still giving each build an organic and immediately recognizable feel. Together with his right-hand man, Yoshikazu Ueda, he runs the Custom Works Zon workshop in Japan’s Shiga Prefecture. Their work is clean, functional and artistic—highlighting the base of each machine, but also transforming it into something completely new.
Comments / 0