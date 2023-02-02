The dark-comedy series examines issues of gentrification, human trafficking, and race. Dominique originally wrote "The Lower Bottoms" as a TV series. But once it caught the ears of Will Packer Media and iHeartMedia, she repackaged it as a podcast. Kelsey Grammer is the narrator, and you hear major voices from the Bay Area such as Elaine Brown and Alice Walker. Dominique spoke with KALW’s Jenee Darden about "The Lower Bottoms."

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO