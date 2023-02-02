Read full article on original website
'The Remember Bones' by poet Amy Grace Lam
Amy Grace Lam is a Bay Area poet and healer dedicated to bridging spiritual and physical realities into magical conversation with each other. Her poem "The Remember Bones" was inspired by a spiritual journey and exploration of her bones and what her bones told her about herself.
It's All About West Oakland In Screenwriter Dominique Mouton's Audio Drama 'The Lower Bottoms'
The dark-comedy series examines issues of gentrification, human trafficking, and race. Dominique originally wrote "The Lower Bottoms" as a TV series. But once it caught the ears of Will Packer Media and iHeartMedia, she repackaged it as a podcast. Kelsey Grammer is the narrator, and you hear major voices from the Bay Area such as Elaine Brown and Alice Walker. Dominique spoke with KALW’s Jenee Darden about "The Lower Bottoms."
Emeryville Mayor John Bauters / E-Collar Ban for SF Dogs? / Author Sarah Ladipo Manyika
We’ll talk to Emeryville Mayor John Bauters about how his city is able to meet its housing requirements, as well as about his priorities as chair of the Bay Area Air Quality Board and the Alameda County Transportation Commission. Should San Francisco ban e-collars for dogs? Are they abusive,...
Uncuffed: Stories Of Coping And Loss
When you’re serving time in prison, crossing difficult milestones can be different. In today's episode, we hear some of the ways incarcerated people cope and give back. We’re bringing you stories from KALW’s series Uncuffed, made by people inside San Quentin and Solano State Prison.
One Planet: What will it take to improve the health and safety of farmworkers?
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, award-winning labor journalist and photographer David Bacon discusses his 30-year career covering the struggles of farmworkers and migrant communities through oral histories, articles, and photographs. More than 500,000 California farmworkers play a critical role in providing Americans with the food...
Tenderloin community projects awarded millions in city funding
Mayor Breed has set aside $3.5 million to invest in community-based projects as part of the city's Tenderloin Community Action Plan, a three-pronged approach to improving conditions in the neighborhood. Funds will be used to back projects from June 2023 to 2025. Projects were selected based on a two-week community...
