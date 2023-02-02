Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Shane McMahon Was Not Happy He Wasn’t Told About Stephanie McMahon And Triple H’s Relationship
Shane McMahon was not happy of being left out. There were numerous rumors that Shane McMahon had a problem with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s relationship over the years. He appeared in an interview with Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the Tell All podcast a few years ago to address the matter.
Victoria Was Surprised By Trish Stratus’ Kiss With Pamela Anderson
Canada’s Walk of Fame is a national recognition program that celebrates the achievements of Canadian artists, athletes, and cultural figures. The 2006 annual ceremony remained witness to a wild moment that pop culture and wrestling fans cherish up until this day. On June 3rd, 2006, WWE Superstar Trish Stratus...
Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn
Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
Seth Rollins Says Logan Paul Doesn’t Want To Be A Pro Wrestler, He Wants To Be Famous
The WWE Universe was shocked to see Logan Paul back in the ring just three months after suffering multiple serious knee injuries in his WWE Universal Title match with Roman Reigns at the 2022 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins, who spent 37 minutes in the ring before...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Vince McMahon Once Went Off On Kevin Dunn Over Calling Hornswoggle “A Midget”
Vince McMahon chastised Kevin Dunn for once calling Hornswoggle a midget. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle explained that Kevin Dunn would refer to Hornswoggle/Dylan simply as “the midget” when discussing production matters. McMahon would then proceed to blast Dunn for the slur. “Kevin Dunn on a...
Nia Jax Reveals How Long WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Was Planned
Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most highly anticipated shows every year. It kicks off the road to Wrestlemania where both men and women compete for a title opportunity at the showcase of immortals. But fans also look forward to the surprise entrants. We've seen A.J. Styles make his WWE debut at the Rumble, Edge make his return to the squared circle, and even Mickie James show up as Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Champion. While there were far fewer surprises this year, we did see a shocking appearance from the Irresistible Force herself, Nia Jax. During a "Sign-It-Live" live stream with Highspots, Jax was asked whether she knew a month in advance that she was going to be in the Rumble.
WWE Confirms Stakes For Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn Match At Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The match was confirmed on the 2/3 "WWE SmackDown" where Reigns addressed Zayn striking him with a chair at the Royal Rumble and The Bloodline's subsequent beatdown of their former Honorary Uce. Reigns mentioned how The Bloodline gave Zayn "the opportunity of a lifetime" only for Zayn to misuse the invite to the Island of Relevancy for his own selfish motives. Reigns then accused Zayn of being a simpleton like the fans in the crowd, who all "want, want and want, but never give back."
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 20 Results (1/28/23)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode twenty of its show on January 28. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results for the show below. – Princess Aussie def. BK Rhythm. – Chainsaw, Holidead & Siren The Voodoo Doll...
Rhea Ripley And Cody Rhodes Early Betting Favorites For WrestleMania Title Matches
With WrestleMania still months away, the anticipation for this highly anticipated showdown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is at an all-time high. The experts at BetOnline have weighed in, with the odds heavily favoring Cody Rhodes to dethrone The Tribal Chief and claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As of the time of writing this article, Cody’s odds sit at a commanding -400, reflecting his status as the clear favorite to come out on top. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is considered the underdog with odds of +250.
WWE Change Policy On NXT Talent Competing At Independent Events
It was recently announced that Ivy Nile will wrestle at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling event in Texas. This is interesting, because WWE likes to keep their talent to themselves. Now, it seems that this could be a new trend. Bryan Alvarez has now reported that WWE will allow...
WWE News: Road To WrestleMania House Show Notes, More
WWE will begin their “Road To WrestleMania SuperShow” live events this weekend. They will run the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, GA tonight. The lineup for tonight’s show is below:. United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins. SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Charlotte Flair...
Report: Current WrestleMania Match Planned For Ronda Rousey, Edge vs. Balor Update
Ronda Rousey has been absent from WWE TV in recent weeks, but according to a new report, she is in the company’s plans for WrestleMania 39. Rousey last appeared on WWE programming on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown. She defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez before Charlotte Flair returned and beat her in an impromptu title match. She missed the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, and her status for WrestleMania seemed unclear.
NWA USA Results (2/4/23)
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA USA on February 4 from Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. You can read the full results for the show below. – The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) speak after winning the NWA US Tag Team Titles. –...
FSW No Escape: Execution Day Results (1/29/23)
Future Stars of Wrestling held its FSW No Escape: Execution Day on January 29 from Silver Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results of the show below. – CLAS def. Remy Marcel. – FSW Nevada State Championship – Best...
MLW Fusion Results (2/2/23)
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fusion on February 2. Matches were from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) def. The FBI...
Why The Usos May Not Appear At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18th, 2023 from the Centre Bell arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the United States Championship and the other to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Apart from this, the biggest focal point of the show will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
News on ROH Television Tapings
Nearly a year after the announcement of AEW owner Tony Khan’s acquisition of Ring of Honor, and a few weeks after Khan’s announcement that TV would come in the new year, streaming on Honor Club, we now have some dates starting to firm up. According to Fightful Select,...
