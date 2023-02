UNADILLA – U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts made his first parade as a U.S. Senator at Nebraska’s Groundhog Capital Saturday for Unadilla’s Groundhog Day celebration. Ricketts regularly attended the parade as governor and gave the thumbs up during the parade when the public announcer said the parade is still his favorite. His wife, Susanne Shore, also attended.

UNADILLA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO