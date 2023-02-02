Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Mountaineers finish play in individual invitational tournament
The WVU Mountaineer golf team finished a two-day event on Monday at Georgia Southern University’s golf course in Statesboro, Georgia. Four Mountaineers played on Sunday, With freshman Kaleb Wilson leading the way for WVU. Wilson shot a 74 in his first round, and a 71 in his second —...
WVU wrestling drops home match to No. 14 Northern Iowa
The West Virginia University wrestling team fell to a talented No. 14 Northern Iowa on Sunday afternoon, 20-12. "You never want to lose, but our guys are competing," fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. "We are making the right steps; that's a really solid Northern Iowa team." At 125 pounds,...
WVU Track and Field set school record in invitational meet
The West Virginia University track and field team participated in both the Boston University Scarlet and White Invite and the Sykes & Sabock Invitational over the weekend. The BU Scarlet and White Invite Elite Distance Medley Relay took place on Friday evening, while the Sykes & Sabock Invitational began on Saturday morning at the Penn State University Multi-sport Facility in State College, PA.
‘This gives us some more confidence’: Huggins reacts to the win over Oklahoma
Head coach Bob Huggins gave his thoughts on WVU’s dominating performance over Oklahoma on Saturday, moving the team to 3-7 in Big 12 play. He said he believes the team is on the right track. “I think we finally have realized what we need to do to win in...
Mountaineer tennis falls short against Penn State
The Mountaineer tennis team suffered a 1-6 loss against Penn State University on Sunday afternoon in Morgantown. WVU got off to a cold start, losing the first two doubles matches to give Penn State the first point of the match. Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova lost their match...
Gee speaks on campus carry, mental health and student enrollment
WVU President E. Gordon Gee sat down with The Daily Athenaeum last week to discuss a variety of state and campus issues. He spoke on concealed carry on college campuses, the growing mental health crisis facing students and the university’s ongoing challenges with student enrollment and retention. The following...
