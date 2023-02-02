Read full article on original website
Related
Check Out 3 AirBnB Castles in Minnesota Available for Family Rental
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness just to do, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
Minnesota Pizza Place Just Named As One Of Best In U.S.
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
fox9.com
Minnesota Untold: An iconic story from Minnesota’s ‘Golden Age’ shows its rust
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The most telling stories may be the ones we keep telling ourselves, over, and over, again. For nearly 50 years Minnesotans of a certain generation have been embellishing and deconstructing a particular narrative that arrived on newsstands the week of August 13, 1973. That now infamous...
Propose at Amazing Restaurant in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Score Big
Know anyone who is thinking of popping the question on Valentine's Day? If you do...or it is you...you should find the closest Cracker Barrel and do it there. Throw rose petals on the table, eat a few biscuits, and stick that ring in a piece of strawberry cheesecake because 5 people who propose there are scoring big!
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO)
Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO) Full disclaimer: I am NOT a fan of cold, dark, and old places. Mostly because there are probably bugs lurking and ready to jump on me, like a cricket spider. (Yes, they are real. I have photos below and just so you know, they ARE in Minnesota!). And when I think of a cave, my stomach gets all weird and I am scared half to death that someone is going to jump out at me if I walked in. Or bats. I'm not a huge fan of bats either.
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Want Lake Shore? A Minnesota County Has More Than Anywhere Else
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
fox9.com
Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota
SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
20 Haunted Dolls For Sale In Minnesota + Wisconsin
Make sure you read this while the sun is still shining because chances are, you may have a nightmare or two by the time you are done! If you're brave, you may appreciate this no matter the time of day. You're welcome. Have you ever looked on things like Facebook...
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
‘Minnesota Nice’ Was Once an Entire Category on ‘Jeopardy!’
I was at the gym yesterday for a class, and as I was struggling to catch my breath I looked up at a TV and saw that a question on Jeopardy! was Minnesota themed. The category was "Official State Stuff", and the question for 800 was:. Laugh maniacally as you...
Discovering Minnesota: 10 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip
Minnesota is a state with a diverse landscape and rich cultural heritage, making it a perfect destination for a road trip. From sprawling cities and stunning natural attractions to historic sites and outdoor recreation opportunities, Minnesota has something for everyone.
Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow
The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Southeast Minnesota
If you bought a Powerball ticket recently in southeast Minnesota you'll want to check the numbers on your ticket. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in our area so hopefully, you didn't accidentally put your ticket through the wash. The numbers drawn on Monday, February 6th were 5-11-22-23-69 and the...
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
mprnews.org
‘It’s really saving folks’: Meet Minnesota’s first all-trans, nonbinary hockey team
It had been 20 years since Andrea Sand laced up her skates. She assumed skating would be like getting back on a bike – the instincts just kick in, right? – but that wasn’t the case. In the first 40 minutes she took some spills. She said...
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About Minnesota That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
The Land of 10,000 Lakes is a pretty fascinating place, but those unfamiliar with it may not be aware of some of the most interesting Minnesota facts. Here are a few that we thought folks might like to know about. Did anything on this list surprise you? What are some...
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0