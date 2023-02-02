ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO)

Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO) Full disclaimer: I am NOT a fan of cold, dark, and old places. Mostly because there are probably bugs lurking and ready to jump on me, like a cricket spider. (Yes, they are real. I have photos below and just so you know, they ARE in Minnesota!). And when I think of a cave, my stomach gets all weird and I am scared half to death that someone is going to jump out at me if I walked in. Or bats. I'm not a huge fan of bats either.
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota

A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota

SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow

The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Southeast Minnesota

If you bought a Powerball ticket recently in southeast Minnesota you'll want to check the numbers on your ticket. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in our area so hopefully, you didn't accidentally put your ticket through the wash. The numbers drawn on Monday, February 6th were 5-11-22-23-69 and the...
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores

Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
