Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into...
‘Existential crisis’: Hospitals across the state face $1.5 billion financial loss after pandemic

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Hospital Association (ALaHA) announced Thursday morning that hospitals across the state have lost a combined $1.5 billion since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That number takes into account federal stimulus aid such as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) given to hospitals during the pandemic. Without federal COVID relief funding, the estimated loss would be well over $2.4 billion, the ALaHA board said.
