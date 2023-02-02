Read full article on original website
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into...
Opelika-Auburn News
Big profits, big bills: Alabamians pay some of the nation’s highest electricity costs
Joshua Remley and his wife Elizabeth were shocked last year when their monthly power bill topped $700, well above the $170 to $250 or so they paid when they moved into their house four years ago. They’d wondered if they missed a payment to Alabama Power Company the prior month....
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Existential crisis’: Hospitals across the state face $1.5 billion financial loss after pandemic
MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Hospital Association (ALaHA) announced Thursday morning that hospitals across the state have lost a combined $1.5 billion since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That number takes into account federal stimulus aid such as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) given to hospitals during the pandemic. Without federal COVID relief funding, the estimated loss would be well over $2.4 billion, the ALaHA board said.
