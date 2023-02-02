MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Hospital Association (ALaHA) announced Thursday morning that hospitals across the state have lost a combined $1.5 billion since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That number takes into account federal stimulus aid such as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) given to hospitals during the pandemic. Without federal COVID relief funding, the estimated loss would be well over $2.4 billion, the ALaHA board said.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO