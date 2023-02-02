Read full article on original website
WTVM
3-year-old Ky. girl looking for kidney donor
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A 3-year-old girl from Kentucky is hoping for a kidney donor, as she begins dialysis treatment for the second time in her short life. Annista Peck is just 3 years old, but the trials she has gone through since she was born could fill the lifespan of an adult.
WKRC
Local group raises awareness for broken heart syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The aftermath of these pandemic years is showing up in our hearts. Doctors are concerned about a syndrome on the rise seen mostly in women. COVID-19 was especially hard on our hearts for a number of reasons. One family, however, is raising awareness of one we don't...
WLWT 5
Local nonprofits offer CPR classes for free
CINCINNATI — In an emergency, every second counts. Medical Professionals say every moment that passes in an emergency is muscle loss. True Community joined with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and The Center For Closing The Health Gap in outreach to protect those precious moments and save lives. Nnamdi...
WLWT 5
Flooding at school in Over-the-Rhine leads to canceled classes, remote learning
CINCINNATI — Flooding at a school in Over-the-Rhine will keep students out of the building for the rest of the week. A water valve malfunction at Rothenberg Academy led to flooding and classes canceled Monday. After assessing the damage, classes will be further impacted. Classes will be canceled Tuesday...
Fox 19
Edited Snapchat photo depicts Lebanon students in KKK hoods, school says
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Snapchat post started circulating last week of two Lebanon City School students which was edited to look like they are wearing Klu Klux Klan hoods while in the gymnasium, according to school officials. The school district says the boys pictured were unaware that the picture...
Fox 19
No classes at Rothenburg Academy through Wednesday; remote learning Thursday and Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The principal of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy has announced there will be no classes on Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be remote learning on Thursday and Friday. “The mechanical issues at our school building are the result of a malfunction of a water valve that significantly flooded...
Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
wvxu.org
Remembering Eric "Bubbo Bo" Boulanger, radio host and truckers' companion
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, the 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran who died Friday of brain cancer, will be remembered as a "giant elf" with a quick wit, generous soul, appreciation for listeners and dedication to informing America's late-night truck drivers. He was 66. "I'm pleased to be … the weekend...
WLWT 5
New initiative aims to close the wealth gap in Cincinnati
As we celebrate Black History Month, WLWT is highlighting a new initiative that aims to provide resources and opportunities to African American women. According to The Economic Center, nearly half of employed Black women make less than $15 an hour, compared to 24% of all women. Founder and CEO of...
spectrumnews1.com
Families of two soccer players who died from cardiac arrest are fighting to spread AED awareness
UNION, Ky. — When NFL player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game, quick response by medical personnel and the application of an automated external defibrillator (AED) were factors that likely helped save his life. But those aren’t always available to athletes competing at...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Fairfield
Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Fairfield s so unique -- click on the video above!. About 25 miles north of downtown Cincinnati, Fairfield is city full of outdoor activities, family fun, and foodie adventures!. Take a walk or your bike for a...
Fox 19
6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says
MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
WKRC
Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair returns for February event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair offers a great place to support local artisans. On Sunday, people were able to enjoy original works, such as handmade crafts and baked goods, as well as jewelry and vintage items. Bircus Brewing Company was at the fair to serve pizza...
Fox 19
Why this 12-year-old Cincinnati boy is going to the State of the Union
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Isaiah Gentry is making the trip to Washington, D.C. for the State of the Union. The seventh-grader from Cincinnati will attend as the guest of newly elected U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman. Isaiah Gentry lives with type-1 diabetes. He and his family have been “greatly impacted” by the...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Catching up with Chief Isaac: Fall semester recap
Elliot Isaac, director of public safety and chief of police at the University of Cincinnati (UC), has had an eventful first ten months. Since retiring from the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) in February 2022 and assuming his current role in March, there have been multiple student deaths, several incidents of sexual assaults and a string of auto thefts, just to name a few. No data is yet available to compare his tenure with his predecessors.
linknky.com
Mardi Gras in MainStrasse Village: parades, food and more
Laissez les bons temps rouler! That is Cajun French for “Let the good times roll!” and MainStrasse Village will really be letting the good times roll during their Mardi Gras celebration. Amy Kummler, the owner of Up Over Bar in MainStrasse Village, organized the event. Up Over Bar...
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park In Kentucky That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Do you remember the last Ice Age? Probably not. But at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site, visitors can get a glimpse at our prehistoric past. Not only that, but during the winter in Kentucky, following a cold spell or snow storm, this little-known, oft-overlooked park transforms into a real, live ice palace.
Five things you should know about Alzheimer’s disease: Cheryl Kanetsy
Guest columnist Cheryl Kanetsky is the interim executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter. The year 2022 was a productive and promising one for Alzheimer’s disease research, featuring discoveries related to the causes, risk factors and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. With 250,000...
tourcounsel.com
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio
Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe
There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
