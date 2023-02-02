ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

3-year-old Ky. girl looking for kidney donor

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A 3-year-old girl from Kentucky is hoping for a kidney donor, as she begins dialysis treatment for the second time in her short life. Annista Peck is just 3 years old, but the trials she has gone through since she was born could fill the lifespan of an adult.
Local group raises awareness for broken heart syndrome

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The aftermath of these pandemic years is showing up in our hearts. Doctors are concerned about a syndrome on the rise seen mostly in women. COVID-19 was especially hard on our hearts for a number of reasons. One family, however, is raising awareness of one we don't...
Local nonprofits offer CPR classes for free

CINCINNATI — In an emergency, every second counts. Medical Professionals say every moment that passes in an emergency is muscle loss. True Community joined with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and The Center For Closing The Health Gap in outreach to protect those precious moments and save lives. Nnamdi...
Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
New initiative aims to close the wealth gap in Cincinnati

As we celebrate Black History Month, WLWT is highlighting a new initiative that aims to provide resources and opportunities to African American women. According to The Economic Center, nearly half of employed Black women make less than $15 an hour, compared to 24% of all women. Founder and CEO of...
Neighborhood Spotlight: Fairfield

Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Fairfield s so unique -- click on the video above!. About 25 miles north of downtown Cincinnati, Fairfield is city full of outdoor activities, family fun, and foodie adventures!. Take a walk or your bike for a...
6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair returns for February event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair offers a great place to support local artisans. On Sunday, people were able to enjoy original works, such as handmade crafts and baked goods, as well as jewelry and vintage items. Bircus Brewing Company was at the fair to serve pizza...
Catching up with Chief Isaac: Fall semester recap

Elliot Isaac, director of public safety and chief of police at the University of Cincinnati (UC), has had an eventful first ten months. Since retiring from the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) in February 2022 and assuming his current role in March, there have been multiple student deaths, several incidents of sexual assaults and a string of auto thefts, just to name a few. No data is yet available to compare his tenure with his predecessors.
Mardi Gras in MainStrasse Village: parades, food and more

Laissez les bons temps rouler! That is Cajun French for “Let the good times roll!” and MainStrasse Village will really be letting the good times roll during their Mardi Gras celebration. Amy Kummler, the owner of Up Over Bar in MainStrasse Village, organized the event. Up Over Bar...
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio

Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe

There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
