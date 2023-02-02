Elliot Isaac, director of public safety and chief of police at the University of Cincinnati (UC), has had an eventful first ten months. Since retiring from the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) in February 2022 and assuming his current role in March, there have been multiple student deaths, several incidents of sexual assaults and a string of auto thefts, just to name a few. No data is yet available to compare his tenure with his predecessors.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO