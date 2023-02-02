Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Property floods for third time in five months, parish work was supposed to be done by now
BATON ROUGE - One man has flooded three times in five months. Now he's considering doing the parish's work himself. Edmund Greene purchased a building with four rental condominiums in 2021. They're located along S. Flannery Road in the Sherwood Forest area. The condos had a history of flooding, but Greene says he was unaware at the time of sale. It wasn't until he noticed water creeping up toward the front doors during a storm did he find that he had a problem.
East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control waiting for bids on $5 million helicopter
BATON ROUGE- For years, East Baton Rouge Parish has used planes to help fight mosquitoes, flying over where the pests are believed to be and releasing chemicals to kill them. That will likely be a thing of the past soon. The East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control is in the process of buying a $5 million helicopter to kill mosquitoes more effectively.
At least 2 people hurt in major wreck on Airline Highway; van flipped onto another vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to a major crash on Airline Highway Monday afternoon. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Airline Highway near Tom Drive. Authorities said at least two people were hurt. One of them was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The crash appeared...
Despite rumors, Capitol Grocery not closing, owner says
BATON ROUGE - Monday morning it was back to business for Devon Harris, one of the owners of Capitol Grocery. Harris has been busy prepping his store for the Spanish Town parade, but he's also been dealing with private business matters that quickly became public last week. Rumors have been swirling about a potential closure of the century-old store after a fallout between the new owners turned ugly.
Police used helicopter to track down man accused of stunt driving in busy intersection
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of drag racing who fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase Feb. 3. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Choctaw and North Flannery Drives on reports of a "street takeover" by street car gang "2ActiveBR" shortly before midnight.
Neighbors in Glen Oaks area want permanent fix to 'eyesore' bridge riddled with potholes
BATON ROUGE - A bridge in the Glen Oaks area that works as the main entrance into one neighborhood is a mess. The asphalt is completely caved in in some parts, and the pavement is uneven. "This bridge shouldn't look like this," said Dorothy Thomas, who lives nearby. Thomas says...
Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
EBRSO identifies victim killed in overnight crash in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital after an overnight crash, according to officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the patient who was taken to the hospital is in critical condition. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Arrest Announced in Louisiana Armed Robbery and Murder that Occurred in December 2022
Arrest Announced in Louisiana Armed Robbery and Murder that Occurred in December 2022. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has reported the arrest of a man suspected of the murder of Timothy Chapman during an armed robbery on December 19, 2022. The Baton Rouge Police...
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at the stadium square apartments in Baton Rouge have been going without water for almost four days now. “I can’t cook, I can’t do nothing. I got to get buckets of water to flush the commode, I can’t shower. It’s ridiculous.” said Jimmie Puckett, an apartment resident.
Prairieville man killed in hit and run along Highland Road; driver arrested
BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville man was hit and killed Saturday morning while walking along a highway. According to State Police, 58-year-old Bret Millet was walking along Highland Road, just north of I-10 when 47-year-old Casey Cantrelle hit the victim with his pickup truck. Troopers said Cantrelle drove away immediately...
Police make arrest after break-in at Louisiana zoo; stolen monkeys still missing
BROUSSARD - Police have arrested a man suspected of taking a dozen monkeys from an enclosure at a Lafayette-area zoo, though the animals remain missing. Broussard Police announced Tuesday that Joseph Randall, 62, of Opelousas was booked for burglary and 12 counts of animal cruelty just over a week after the break-in at Zoosiana.
Deputies identify victim of deadly crash along Bluebonnet Boulevard early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning and left one person dead and another in critical condition. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after midnight Monday morning at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive. Sources say two vehicles were involved and that one rolled over into a nearby ditch.
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
Speculation continues over what will happen to Spanish Town's Capitol Grocery
BATON ROUGE - A notice from the Historic Preservation Committee has been posted outside Capitol Grocery for the past few days. With store hours also jumping around, the community is starting to wonder what's going on. The market sat quiet and closed on the corner of Spanish Town Road and...
Water turned back on at apartment complex after 2 On Your Side started asking questions
BATON ROUGE - Hours after 2 On Your Side started asking why an apartment complex was without water, the management company paid the bill and the water was turned back on. Tiger Plaza and Stadium Square Apartments are under the same umbrella. A few days ago, the water was shut off for non-payment. One tenant contacted 2 On Your Side, worried it may never come back on.
Baton Rouge man wanted as suspect in Alexandria deadly shooting, officials say
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge
Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
