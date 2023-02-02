BATON ROUGE - One man has flooded three times in five months. Now he's considering doing the parish's work himself. Edmund Greene purchased a building with four rental condominiums in 2021. They're located along S. Flannery Road in the Sherwood Forest area. The condos had a history of flooding, but Greene says he was unaware at the time of sale. It wasn't until he noticed water creeping up toward the front doors during a storm did he find that he had a problem.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO