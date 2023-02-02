ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

SUNRGY Solar Distribution to relocate headquarters from Stafford to Missouri City

Solar product distributor SUNRGY Solar Distribution will open its headquarters in Missouri City. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) SUNRGY Solar Distribution will relocate its headquarters in mid-April to a 47,332-square-foot industrial space at 12411 Citypark Drive, Missouri City. The solar product distribution company works with both solar installation companies and manufacturers; the business also offers financing opportunities to small- and medium-size companies.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

University of Houston-Clear Lake, University of Houston-Downtown awarded nearly $2M in grants to provide students financial assistance

UHCL and UHD were both awarded nearly $1 million each in grants to help students with basic needs insecurities. (Courtesy UHCL & UHD) The U.S. Department of Education awarded nearly $2 million in grants to the University of Houston-Clear Lake and University of Houston-Downtown to provide financial assistance to students, according to a release from UHCL.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Find the latest on Cy-Fair's Jones Road superfund site, how to get involved

Tom Ramsey speaks at a Feb. 2 press conference about the Jones Road superfund site in Cy-Fair. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey has joined advocates with the Texas Health and Environment Alliance in asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take immediate action to clean up a hazardous waste site in Cy-Fair.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Laser cutting service opening storefront soon in Missouri City

AALVO offers a series of custom services, including interior design, cake toppers and laser cut designs. (Courtesy AALVO) Laser cut and interior design space AALVO is opening its first storefront in March. The store opened online in 2018, but is now set for a physical storefront that startup owner Amy Chantra hopes will provide a space for Houston creatives and provide another way for customers to reach her.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy