UHCL and UHD were both awarded nearly $1 million each in grants to help students with basic needs insecurities. (Courtesy UHCL & UHD) The U.S. Department of Education awarded nearly $2 million in grants to the University of Houston-Clear Lake and University of Houston-Downtown to provide financial assistance to students, according to a release from UHCL.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO