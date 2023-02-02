Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri City Council preliminarily approves earlier meeting time, general rules changes
Missouri City discussed significant changes to its rule and procedures during a Feb. 6 meeting. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Missouri City Council meetings may be starting earlier, according to an ordinance discussed and preliminarily approved during a City Council meeting on Feb. 6. The ordinance, which includes a host of other...
Bond drainage projects under design, construction
Phase 3 of Bay Ridge has been completed, which improved drainage and capacity in the neighborhood next to Gum Bayou. (Courtesy city of League City) Progress continues on most of the 21 drainage projects included in League City’s $145 million bond from May 2019. About $73 million of the...
Spring ISD officials name new principal for Spring High School
Jalen Hemphill was named the new principal of Spring High School, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Spring High School has welcomed a new principal who is trilingual and has a background in middle and high school education, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD.
SUNRGY Solar Distribution to relocate headquarters from Stafford to Missouri City
Solar product distributor SUNRGY Solar Distribution will open its headquarters in Missouri City. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) SUNRGY Solar Distribution will relocate its headquarters in mid-April to a 47,332-square-foot industrial space at 12411 Citypark Drive, Missouri City. The solar product distribution company works with both solar installation companies and manufacturers; the business also offers financing opportunities to small- and medium-size companies.
Local service company Air Integrity HVAC relocates to new location in Kemah
Air Integrity HVAC has relocated to a new space in Kemah, from where it will continue to serve the Bay Area and other nearby locations. (Courtesy Air Integrity HVAC) Air Integrity HVAC moved into a new location at 1005 Winfield Lane, Ste. 404, Kemah, on Jan. 1, owner Roger Knight said.
University of Houston-Clear Lake, University of Houston-Downtown awarded nearly $2M in grants to provide students financial assistance
UHCL and UHD were both awarded nearly $1 million each in grants to help students with basic needs insecurities. (Courtesy UHCL & UHD) The U.S. Department of Education awarded nearly $2 million in grants to the University of Houston-Clear Lake and University of Houston-Downtown to provide financial assistance to students, according to a release from UHCL.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful recommends concept for Stevenson Park
The committee chose Concept C, which includes a covered pavilion and 108 parking spaces. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Following a series of public meetings last fall, Keep Friendswood Beautiful has chosen a concept for the Stevenson Park parking lot. KFB presented Concept C as its preferred selection to Friendswood City Council...
METRO president, CEO announces December 2023 retirement
President and CEO Tom Lambert has spent 45 years with METRO in various roles. (Courtesy METRO) After 45 years working for the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, President and CEO Tom Lambert has announced plans to retire from the agency at the end of 2023. Lambert stepped into his...
Flyway development will see first business opening in 2023
Great Wolf Lodge CEO Murray Hennessy, Webster Mayor Donna Rogers, and several city and Great Wolf Lodge officials celebrate the groundbreaking for the resort expected to open in 2024. (Courtesy city of Webster) Webster’s Flyway development along I-45 will see the opening of its first business in 2023. The 80-acre...
City of Pearland sees decline in new residential construction, blames construction costs
Pearland saw a sharp decrease in residential permits issued for single-family homes year over year. (Courtesy Canva) A report from the city of Pearland shows a decrease in permits for single-family homes in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. The quarterly report, which encompasses Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2022, states...
Harris County commissioners allocate $12.1M to county offices for budget deficits, new staff
On Jan. 31, Harris County commissioners approved $12.1 million to cover deficits in county offices, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners opted to use a $9 million general fund surplus to help cover deficits in the sheriff’s office and...
Find the latest on Cy-Fair's Jones Road superfund site, how to get involved
Tom Ramsey speaks at a Feb. 2 press conference about the Jones Road superfund site in Cy-Fair. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey has joined advocates with the Texas Health and Environment Alliance in asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take immediate action to clean up a hazardous waste site in Cy-Fair.
Friendswood to consider supporting abolition of county treasurer’s office
Friendswood City Council will consider a resolution supporting the abolition of the Galveston County treasurer's office at an upcoming Feb. 6 meeting. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The Friendswood City Council will consider a resolution to support the abolition of the Office of the Galveston County Treasurer at an upcoming Feb. 6...
Pearland starts construction at Dixie Farm Road, FM 518 intersection
Construction on the intersection began Feb. 6 and is expected to take about six months, according to the Pearland's Facebook page. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Pearland’s contractor SAPO Engineering Consultants began construction at the intersection of Dixie Farm Road and FM 518, or Broadway Street, on Feb. 6.
Laser cutting service opening storefront soon in Missouri City
AALVO offers a series of custom services, including interior design, cake toppers and laser cut designs. (Courtesy AALVO) Laser cut and interior design space AALVO is opening its first storefront in March. The store opened online in 2018, but is now set for a physical storefront that startup owner Amy Chantra hopes will provide a space for Houston creatives and provide another way for customers to reach her.
METRO hosts public feedback meeting Feb. 7 for Gulfton Corridor Project
The Wheeler Transit Center in Midtown sits at the heart of where several modes of transportation intersect. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County will host the first of three public meetings Feb. 7 to get feedback on a proposed new corridor to provide rapid bus service in the Gulfton area.
Student transfer applications open for Pearland ISD 2023-24 school year
A student can apply to transfer schools or transfer into Pearland ISD if they meet the district's eligibility requirements during the application period, which started Feb. 1 and runs through March 10. (Community Impact staff) Pearland ISD’s student transfer program applications are open Feb. 1-March 10, allowing students an opportunity...
Harris County commissioners authorize 10% toll road rate reduction, free EZ tag program
On Jan. 31, Harris County commissioners approved a Harris County Toll Road Authority program that will save drivers 10% on toll roads. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) A Harris County Toll Road Authority program that will reduce the cost of tolls by 10% was approved unanimously by Harris County commissioners Jan. 31.
Harris County commissioners split up $1.1B in bond funding for road, park projects
Harris County Commissioners Court met on Jan. 31, approving the allocation of $1.1 billion in bond funds for road and parks projects among the county's four precincts. (Screenshot via www.harriscountytx.gov) On Jan. 31, Harris County commissioners unanimously opted to divide $1.1 billion in bond funding for road and parks projects...
Nirmanz Food Boutique brings taste of India to Sugar Land
Raj kachori: A crispy wafer bowl is filled with spiced black chickpeas, yogurt and chutneys garnished with sev and masala. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) A step into Nirmanz Food Boutique is a step into Bollywood. Owner and chef Nirman Shah, born in Maharashtra, India, has lived in the U.S. for more...
