Gov. Tony Evers has named the leader of Milwaukee's health department as the new secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The governor announced the appointment of Kirsten Johnson Monday. She will take over leadership of the department on Feb. 27, and fills the vacancy left by the resignation of former DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake. Timberlake announced her resignation late last year, leaving the department effective Jan. 2.

