Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
Related
WLOX
Selling South Mississippi’s tourism perks in 2023
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -On the Coast, Tuesday brought a strong breeze and mild temperatures, just right for some of the nearly 15 million tourists that come through here annually. “Great weather and beautiful beaches.”. Judy Young and her team at Coastal Mississippi are pushing those narratives and the rest the...
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
WLOX
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An uprising trend of economic activity began last year as the nation came off the heels of the pandemic. One of those cities which have benefitted is Ocean Springs. Earlier this past week, we took a look at the new Bacchus on the Bayou restaurant,...
WLOX
Former opioid addict seeks to help others with medical cannabis dispensary
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - John Arnold with Coast Cannabis in Bay St. Louis is on a mission to help people beat something he struggled with for years: opioid addiction. For Arnold, his addiction started after he broke his foot in 18 places thanks to an injury at work in 2004.
WLOX
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request
Triton Systems shows how the machines have evolved over the years. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some...
WLOX
Keesler Federal Credit Union packs duffle bags with supplies for foster kids
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Federal Credit Union in Gulfport is going the extra mile for local foster children. The Biloxi-based business is donating rolling duffle bags packed with supplies. “Sometimes when they move, they don’t have a bag. They have to put their items in a trash bag,” Community...
WLOX
“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta makes landfall in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday. The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding into Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
WLOX
Biloxi Shuckers has a new owner
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers announced Tuesday that Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by managing partner Ken Young, has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, a Mississippi entity owned and operated by John Tracy. Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers General Manager, says John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful...
WLOX
Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Triton Systems shows how the machines have evolved over the years. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police...
WLOX
Miss. PERS asks local governments to increase contributions; Jackson County leaders react
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) is asking local governments to make a staggering increase in its contributions. In an email sent to municipalities, PERS is requesting an increase of 17.4% to 22.4%. That increase will cost anywhere from a couple hundred thousand to...
WLOX
Harrison County brings back hazardous waste collection day
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County residents will be able to get rid of any hazardous materials they might have at an event this upcoming Saturday. The event will be held on Feb. 11 at the county road department building at 10076 Lorraine Road. This is a first come first...
WLOX
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
It's Carnival Season, Lunar New Year, and the perfect time to get out for a run on the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast. New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. An uprising trend of economic activity began last year as the nation...
WLOX
“Black Like It Never Left” art exhibit at MGCCC’s Harrison Co. Campus
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Throughout February, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County Campus Fine Art Gallery is featuring the works of MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon in an exhibit titled “Black Like it Never Left.” His solo exhibit is a capsule collection of paintings that showcase the return of old trends, hairstyles, and cultural references from the African American community that are incorporated into our modern culture.
WLOX
LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Whiskey in Pascagoula
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
WLOX
Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula is growing and adding more to its resume. City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to officially start building a $6.8 million development called Hotel Whiskey. “We are doing a significant urban renewal of the entire city and it’s starting in downtown Pascagoula,” said...
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer Triton Systems, LLC reflects on 44 years of business
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - In Long Beach, ATM manufacturer Triton Systems, LLC is celebrating 44 years of service, providing ATMs around the world. The company draws tourists and buyers who want to see not only new ATM technology, but also how ATMs have changed our lives for decades. “It’s...
Comments / 0