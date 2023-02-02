ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Selling South Mississippi’s tourism perks in 2023

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -On the Coast, Tuesday brought a strong breeze and mild temperatures, just right for some of the nearly 15 million tourists that come through here annually. “Great weather and beautiful beaches.”. Judy Young and her team at Coastal Mississippi are pushing those narratives and the rest the...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service

Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
LONG BEACH, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Municipalities push back against retirement increase request

Municipalities push back against retirement increase request
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta makes landfall in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday. The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding into Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Shuckers has a new owner

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers announced Tuesday that Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by managing partner Ken Young, has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, a Mississippi entity owned and operated by John Tracy. Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers General Manager, says John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi

Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Harrison County brings back hazardous waste collection day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County residents will be able to get rid of any hazardous materials they might have at an event this upcoming Saturday. The event will be held on Feb. 11 at the county road department building at 10076 Lorraine Road. This is a first come first...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house

Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor's house
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

“Black Like It Never Left” art exhibit at MGCCC’s Harrison Co. Campus

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Throughout February, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County Campus Fine Art Gallery is featuring the works of MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon in an exhibit titled “Black Like it Never Left.” His solo exhibit is a capsule collection of paintings that showcase the return of old trends, hairstyles, and cultural references from the African American community that are incorporated into our modern culture.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Whiskey in Pascagoula

LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Whiskey in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula is growing and adding more to its resume. City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to officially start building a $6.8 million development called Hotel Whiskey. “We are doing a significant urban renewal of the entire city and it’s starting in downtown Pascagoula,” said...
PASCAGOULA, MS

