Nope,THEY ARE ROBBING US! I Done kept my Thermostat on 72° Each Month And each Month my Bill has Climbed Up and Up! when I look at my bill Sometimes All the Fee's Added up to being More than my actual usage 💁🏾♀️ they are charging u taxes,they are charging just to use AES Services and got All these other charges that looks like it shouldn't even be on there but telling us it's our usage 💁🏾♀️ NOPE I'm not going for that,their Robbing Us when they Know we're trying to get back Up from All of the COVID-19 Financial Mishaps like Wtf 🤦🏾♀️ is this even Legal 🤷🏾
I bought a condo and it was vacant for the first month. Kept the heat on 66 and only visited a handful of times before moving in. the bill was $282. That's insane to me!
Greed. AES has customers right where they want them. Indianapolis Power and Light was far better.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Comments / 28