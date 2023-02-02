ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Escaped emu caught in Hillsboro area, given safe haven in Farmington

An emu who escaped from his home in the Lake Lorraine subdivision near Goldman north of Hillsboro had a few days of freedom before his capture on Jan. 19, said Brooke Barlos, who volunteers with Bi-State Wildlife Hotline, a nonprofit animal rescue group. “I got called Jan. 19,” Barlos of...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two men hurt in crash in Pacific area

Men from Wildwood and Labadie were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, on Hwy. 100 east of Country Aire Lane in the Pacific area of Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Young, 42, of Wildwood was driving a 2020 Testa Model...
PACIFIC, MO
mymoinfo.com

Tuesday Sports Preview

–MAAA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS– — 2-STE. GENEVIEVE VS 7-KINGSTON. ——————————— NON-TOURNAMENT GAMES…. –MAAA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND AT BISMARCK– 2-FARMINGTON VS 7-STE. GENEVIEVE. 3-WEST COUNTY VS 6-POTOSI. ——————————- NON-TOURNAMENT...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Tools stolen from pickup in Fenton area

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a bag filled with tools from a pickup parked outside a home in the 2500 block of Bluff View Drive in the Jefferson County Portion of Fenton. Altogether the bag and tools were valued at about $1,180, police reported.
FENTON, MO
stlmag.com

Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis

BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Habitat for Humanity tiny home stolen from Des Peres found

DES PERES, Mo. — A tiny home intended to help Habitat for Humanity raise funds was stolen Saturday morning. It was found Saturday evening, a Des Peres official said. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be an SUV back up to the tiny home's trailer hitch before the home was towed away, Harper Zielonko with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis said.
DES PERES, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge home damaged by fire

A home in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge was significantly damaged by fire last week. The woman and two men who live there, along with two dogs, got out of the home without injuries, High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton said. The High Ridge Fire Protection...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Monday Sports Preview

–MAAA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS AT MAC– — 1-CENTRAL VS 8-FARMINGTON. ———————————– NON-TOURNAMENT GAMES…. –MAAA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS AT MAC– 1-CENTRAL VS 9-ARCADIA VALLEY. 4-FREDERICKTOWN VS 5-NORTH COUNTY. ————————– NON-TOURNAMENT GAMES…
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
CBC News

Waterloo shoppers share what they're giving up to make ends meet

Walk into any grocery store these days and you may get a little bit of sticker shock. Inflation rates have been high for months now and the latest Canada Food Report for 2023 predicts we'll continue to see increases between five to seven per cent on items like fresh produce, meat and dairy.
WATERLOO, IL
Washington Missourian

County told it can't 'stack' marijuana tax

A letter from a state agency is causing Franklin County commissioners concern two months before a vote on a 3-percent tax for recreational marijuana sales in the county. Commissioners and county legal Counselor Mark Piontek initially believed the county would be able to collect the tax in cities, even if the city instituted its own cannabis tax. But, according to a letter from the Missouri Department of Revenue to Franklin County and other political subdivisions, the county can only collect sales taxes on marijuana sold in unincorporated parts of the county.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft

An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO

