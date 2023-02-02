Read full article on original website
Escaped emu caught in Hillsboro area, given safe haven in Farmington
An emu who escaped from his home in the Lake Lorraine subdivision near Goldman north of Hillsboro had a few days of freedom before his capture on Jan. 19, said Brooke Barlos, who volunteers with Bi-State Wildlife Hotline, a nonprofit animal rescue group. “I got called Jan. 19,” Barlos of...
Overnight fire in Festus, Missouri
A building in Festus is still standing after a fire early Monday morning.
Two men hurt in crash in Pacific area
Men from Wildwood and Labadie were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, on Hwy. 100 east of Country Aire Lane in the Pacific area of Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Young, 42, of Wildwood was driving a 2020 Testa Model...
Tuesday Sports Preview
–MAAA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS– — 2-STE. GENEVIEVE VS 7-KINGSTON. ——————————— NON-TOURNAMENT GAMES…. –MAAA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND AT BISMARCK– 2-FARMINGTON VS 7-STE. GENEVIEVE. 3-WEST COUNTY VS 6-POTOSI. ——————————- NON-TOURNAMENT...
Tools stolen from pickup in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a bag filled with tools from a pickup parked outside a home in the 2500 block of Bluff View Drive in the Jefferson County Portion of Fenton. Altogether the bag and tools were valued at about $1,180, police reported.
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
Roaming St. Louis: Shopping timeless Main Street in St. Charles
For his Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow spent some time on the cobblestone Main Street of St. Charles: A nationally-renowned cookie store, tasting balsamic vinegar and hot sauce, and learning about soap-making.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Habitat for Humanity tiny home stolen from Des Peres found
DES PERES, Mo. — A tiny home intended to help Habitat for Humanity raise funds was stolen Saturday morning. It was found Saturday evening, a Des Peres official said. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be an SUV back up to the tiny home's trailer hitch before the home was towed away, Harper Zielonko with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis said.
Police: Thieves nab 4 vehicles within 20 minutes in south St. Louis
After St. Louis police reported 149 cars stolen in a single week, a new wave has begun.
High Ridge home damaged by fire
A home in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge was significantly damaged by fire last week. The woman and two men who live there, along with two dogs, got out of the home without injuries, High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton said. The High Ridge Fire Protection...
Monday Sports Preview
–MAAA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS AT MAC– — 1-CENTRAL VS 8-FARMINGTON. ———————————– NON-TOURNAMENT GAMES…. –MAAA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS AT MAC– 1-CENTRAL VS 9-ARCADIA VALLEY. 4-FREDERICKTOWN VS 5-NORTH COUNTY. ————————– NON-TOURNAMENT GAMES…
LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now
If you're 21 or over, you can now buy marijuana at these shops
Highway patrol on recent winter weather and current accident statistics in the state
(Jefferson County) There’s no question Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were busy during the recent winter weather systems that passed through portions of the state. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says last weeks storm system that brought freezing rain and sleet to the area created some...
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
Crash closes I-64 EB lanes
Crews are responding to a crash that took place on I-64 eastbound Monday morning.
Waterloo shoppers share what they're giving up to make ends meet
Walk into any grocery store these days and you may get a little bit of sticker shock. Inflation rates have been high for months now and the latest Canada Food Report for 2023 predicts we'll continue to see increases between five to seven per cent on items like fresh produce, meat and dairy.
Siteman Cancer Center in need of more volunteers at it’s six satellite locations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Siteman Cancer Center is in need of more volunteers across all six of it’s satellite locations. Peter Aiello is a stage four colon cancer patient. Aiello has been coming to Siteman for treatment for the last seven years. “Without them it would be a...
County told it can't 'stack' marijuana tax
A letter from a state agency is causing Franklin County commissioners concern two months before a vote on a 3-percent tax for recreational marijuana sales in the county. Commissioners and county legal Counselor Mark Piontek initially believed the county would be able to collect the tax in cities, even if the city instituted its own cannabis tax. But, according to a letter from the Missouri Department of Revenue to Franklin County and other political subdivisions, the county can only collect sales taxes on marijuana sold in unincorporated parts of the county.
Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft
An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
