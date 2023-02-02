ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 48

Justice Justice
4d ago

Recreational is what Texas and other states need. But especially Texas because it’s known for the best grown plants and with the growth of Texas population and popularity the last thing Texas needs is to be an out dated old fashioned mindset. Reason being is that every celebrity and curious being always hears Texas and want to visit Texas. Live in Texas the history of Texas from what school teach make ppl want more of Texas. With that being said look at the revenue Texas would gain from the tourist. Movie producers wanting more of Texas and much more. It’s more than the smoke it’s the entire celebration of what Texas would be able to introduce and welcome ppl to the state.

Reply
8
Johnny G
4d ago

I would like both medical & recreational use .. so yes & yes .. think about it no more drug dealers living next to you

Reply
19
I'm A Soldier
4d ago

Honestly, why shouldn’t it be legalized? I personally don’t use it myself, but people that do partake in those activities should have the right to do it.

Reply
6
Related
B106

Are You Serious? 10 Real Texas Laws You Won’t Believe

We live in a world where laws are changing every single day. I believe Texas Governor Greg Abbott is still crusading against TikTok, which is already banned on state devices. Will the app be flat-out illegal after next session? Who knows. Although a lot of laws are enforced to keep...
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Increased SNAP Benefits Will Be Extended in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott Says!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the emergency or increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be extended. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit has helped millions of Americans across the country to buy nutritious food every day. The amount that qualified families received has received during the wake of the pandemic through the legislation passed and signed into law.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

New legislation seeks to change Texas Constitution, legalize casino gambling, sports betting

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.He filed HJR 97, which lays out a framework that would lead to a change to the Texas Constitution.Geren said, "I think it's something we need. We're losing billions of dollars to Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada."His joint resolution would also allow for two casino resorts in the Houston area and one such resort in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen.Geren said, "Not just casinos, but fabulous hotels,...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott announces statewide plan banning TikTok

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices. This comes following the Governor’s directive – the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed this […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
B106

Is It Illegal To Drive Without Front License Plates in Texas?

Since this is not New Mexico which only requires a back license plate on cars in their state, is it illegal to drive in Texas without a front license plate?. Texas requires that any vehicle must have a front license plate with the exception of road tractors, motorcycles, trailers, and semitrailers.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Survey: Most Texans want marijuana restrictions loosened

HOUSTON — A large majority of Texans support easing restrictions on both medical and recreational marijuana, according to a new survey from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs. It found 82 percent of Texans favor expanding the state’s medical marijuana program, 67 percent want to...
TEXAS STATE
B106

What Is This Scary Sounding Texas ‘Devil Cigar’ And Why Does It Hiss?

Texas is one of only three states to have an official State Mushroom. It's shaped like a star, so that makes sense. It's known colloquially as a "Devil Cigar". Alright. Chorioactis geaster is incredibly rare and has only been found in the USA and Japan so far. Neat! It was recently spotted along a trail at Inks Lake State Park (northeast of Austin, near Buchanan Lake).
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Utility Help available to cover Xcel Energy bills

AMARILLO, Texas — Xcel Energy is reminding its customers who need assistance paying their electricity bills that resources are available through Texas Utility Help. According to a press release from Xcel Energy, homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for Texas Utility Help whether they live in single-family homes, multifamily buildings or mobile homes. Customers must occupy the property as their primary residence.
TEXAS STATE
B106

B106

Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy