Recreational is what Texas and other states need. But especially Texas because it’s known for the best grown plants and with the growth of Texas population and popularity the last thing Texas needs is to be an out dated old fashioned mindset. Reason being is that every celebrity and curious being always hears Texas and want to visit Texas. Live in Texas the history of Texas from what school teach make ppl want more of Texas. With that being said look at the revenue Texas would gain from the tourist. Movie producers wanting more of Texas and much more. It’s more than the smoke it’s the entire celebration of what Texas would be able to introduce and welcome ppl to the state.
I would like both medical & recreational use .. so yes & yes .. think about it no more drug dealers living next to you
Honestly, why shouldn’t it be legalized? I personally don’t use it myself, but people that do partake in those activities should have the right to do it.
