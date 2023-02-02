ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Business executives invited to participate in the 2023 Teach-A-Thon challenge

The present school teacher shortage has been well documented and Miami-Dade County is no exception. A local program aims to help by turning to business professionals and teaching them how they can become a resource and support the local Key Biscayne and MIami teaching community while learning about the actual job teachers have and their importance in local schools.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Rotary Club’s Dominos for Education event

The Key Biscayne Beach Club recently turned into a playground for domino playing, good food, live music and philanthropy as the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation produced its first Dominos for Education tournament, presented by Baptist Health. Proceeds from the event benefit the Liberty City Scholarship Fund, launched by...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Lady golfers play tournament with four clubs and a putter

The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association held a tournament January 24 in which participants were allowed to use only four clubs and a putter. The winner was Judy Chamberlain with a net 75 (gross 95), followed by Nancy Kucera with a net 77 (gross 107). Deb Albanese came in second low gross with a 105.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

