Man is slashed on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City
A man was slashed on Bergen Avenue, near Montgomery Street, in Jersey City Monday afternoon and the weapon believed to be used in the attack was recovered. The victim was slashed in the chest area, police said in radio transmissions. The victim he was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the radio transmissions.
Hudson prosecutor’s office probing fatal stabbing in West New York
A woman was stabbed to death in West New York, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said, the fourth homicide in Hudson County in 2023. The homicide occurred on Murphy Place, a short block off 49th Street, between Kennedy Boulevard and Bergenline Avenue. It is being investigated by the prosecutor’s office and the West New York Police Department.
N.J. cop faces charges for shooting fleeing man in back, paralyzing him
State prosecutors on Monday criminally charged a Paterson police officer who shot a man in the back, leaving him unable to walk. “This is a solemn moment to bring charges like this,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said at a Trenton press conference announcing the counts of aggravated assault and official misconduct against Officer Jerry Moravek in connection with the June 2022 shooting of Khalif Cooper.
Man accused of shooting 2 Newark cops indicted on attempted murder charges
An East Orange man accused of shooting two Newark police officers in November when they sought to question him about a previous gun incident has been indicted on attempted murder charges. Kendall Howard, 30, faces six counts in the shooting of officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul on the afternoon...
Jersey City Men Face Drug Charges After Bayonne Arrests
BAYONNE, NJ - Two Jersey City men face drug charges following their arrests by members of the Bayonne Police Department on Friday. According to Captain Eric Amato, Famar O. McGoy, 43, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine while Taylor Stackhouse, 40, was charged with possession of PCP and cocaine. McGoy, who was arrested with Stackhouse from the area of 19th Street and JFK Boulevard, was additionally charted with the Intent to Distribute within 500 feet of Public Housing.
Woman, 24, stabbed to death in domestic violence incident in West New York
A woman was stabbed to death in a West New York home Tuesday morning in what authorities described as an act of domestic violence, and a “person of interest” has been detained. West New York police were notified of a person with injuries at 4914 Murphy Place just...
Woman, 24, Stabbed Dead In Domestic Violence Incident: Hudson Prosecutor
A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in what authorities say was an act of domestic violence in West New York on Tuesday, Feb. 7.The woman, whose identity was being held pending notification, was found lifeless at 4914 Murphy Pl., at 5:54 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez …
5 armed robberies in 4 days — East Orange, NJ man charged
A man from Essex County is responsible for a string of armed robberies throughout Bergen County in late January, according to authorities. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Johnson, of East Orange. According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson hit four locations in 30...
A year of anguish and still no answers for family of N.J. man last seen with police | Calavia-Robertson
For a whole year, Wanda Maldonado has been living without her corazón — without her missing son, Felix DeJesus, who she calls her heart. Since he’s been gone, her energy’s been depleted, she hasn’t slept well on most nights and cries several times a day, nearly every day. She was crying, too, on Thursday, at Paterson’s Westside Park, where she and a group of about 50 of her family’s closest relatives and friends gathered to pray and host a vigil in her son’s honor.
Rahway PD Dispatched to Train Station Following Smell of Gasoline and Suspicious Suitcase
RAHWAY, NJ — On Friday, February 3, officers of the Rahway Police Department arrived to the Rahway Train Station to investigate a suspicious incident involving a 30-year-old man, a suitcase, and a strong smell of gasoline. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were able to locate the man identified by witnesses. Multiple agencies responded to assist, including the Rahway Fire Department, Union County Arson Squad, ATF, Union County Bomb Squad, and Union County Hazmat. The New Jersey Transit Police Department briefly secured the immediate area until assisting agencies deemed the location safe and secure. There is no other information available regarding the incident at this time. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
Paterson cop charged with shooting man who says he ran because he was scared
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Prosecutors on Monday charged a Paterson police officer accused of shooting a man in the back, leaving the victim unable to walk, in a caught-on-camera incident. Jerry Moravek, 40, was charged with second-degree aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and second-degree official misconduct in connection with the shooting on June 11, […]
20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning in Canarsie. At around 10 am, police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to the area of 56 Paerdegat 1 Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, police located the 20-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arms. EMS treated the victim at the scene and transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. The victim’s identity was not released The post 20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
PBA treasurer - a recently-retired cop - charged with stealing funds from union
The treasurer of the New Jersey Policeman’s Benevolent Association – Ocean County Conference, a recently-retired police officer, was recently charged with stealing from the union, officials said. Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office...
Man accused of barricading in NJ home fatally shot by police
FORT LEE, N.J. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a New Jersey home with a teenager was fatally shot by police Saturday.The state Attorney General's office says Fort Lee Police officers were sent to a home on John Street just before 8:15 a.m. in response to a 911 call.Neighbors say a man barricaded himself in a Cedar Court condominium with a teenager who couldn't get out. They say officers tried talking to him for hours, and when officers tried getting the teen out from the third floor, the man became aggressive, throwing items out of the home.The man...
Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 4: January 23, 2023-January 29, 2023
Theft: 01/23/2023-Derrick Daniels age 19 of Bloomfield NJ. Officers responded to the area of Essex Avenue and Glen Ridge Parkway on report of a suspicious person attempting to gain entry into vehicles. Officers stopped a male who was carrying a bag that matched the description of the suspect. The male was found to have numerous proceeds from vehicle burglaries in his possession. The suspect, later identified as Derrick Daniels, was arrested and transported to Bloomfield Police Headquarters to be processed accordingly. 01/23/2023-Officers responded to 1409 Broad Street (Shop Rite) on report of a shoplifting. According to the Loss Prevention Manager, a male...
Newark Man, 35, Killed in Central Ward Shooting
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities say 35-year-old Rasheed Lee died Friday, a day after police found him bleeding from a gunshot wound in a Central Ward housing complex. Police officers found Rasheed Lee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 161 Avon Ave., in the Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex. He was semi-conscious and badly bleeding from a singe gunshot. Lee was whisked to nearby University Hospital for treatment, but ended up dying at 5:40 p.m. the following day, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and city Police Director Fritz Fragé. The gunman remains at-large, and authorities did not speculate about a...
Jersey City Wall Collapse Could Have Been Prevented, Labor Leader Says
JERSEY CITY, NJ - The wall collapse that snarled traffic across Jersey City on Monday, could have been prevented, a union leader told TAPinto Jersey City, if the project to demolish the former car dealership was being done with a “qualified workforce.” Tom Hurley, a representative with the Eastern Atlantic State Regional Council of Carpenters, said that he has been monitoring the work being done for months, and has expressed his concerns to local leaders and federal regulators, event going as far as filing an OSHA complaint on December 15, 2022. “The unsafe demolition caught the eyes of several affiliated Labor Unions...
Another hit-and-run: Woman seriously injured in Jersey City incident
A woman was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City, authorities said, the second in the city in three days and third in less than two weeks. Shortly after 8 p.m., Jersey City police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Responding officers located a victim, later identified as a 48-year-old Union City woman, with an injury to a lower extremity, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say
A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire
The teenager is facing a slew of charges, including murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
