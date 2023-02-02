Read full article on original website
Tubas in Wisconsin: Getting down to brass tacks
It feels like everyone’s dad in Wisconsin plays the tuba. That was Elizabeth Renner’s impression after she moved to Madison from Chicago a year ago. Her other thought was that people are still very much into polka music. "Shouldn’t that have died out decades ago?" she said.
Explaining Wisconsin's Focus on Energy program, and winter home heating costs
We talk with the head of Wisconsin's Public Service Commission about the state's energy efficiency program and how it works. And then a business and energy reporter helps us understand what we're seeing so far this winter as far as heating bills.
How Airbnb and other short-term rentals in Wisconsin are affecting home prices
In Oconomowoc, Lake Geneva, Superior and other Wisconsin communities, local authorities are establishing or considering stricter limits on the operations of Airbnb and other short-term rentals. But even so, Wisconsin remains one of the nation’s friendliest states to short-term rental operators, said Marquette University finance professor Anthony Pennington-Cross. Pennington-Cross...
Wisconsin sees first reported toxic shock syndrome cases in 12 years
Wisconsin is seeing an alarming rise in cases of toxic shock syndrome. The last confirmed case was 12 years ago. Since July, the state has had five reports of toxic shock syndrome, or TSS, with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage girls, according to a state Department of Health Services press release. No deaths have been reported.
Wisconsin weightlifter crushes record after surgery
Weightlifter Michael Love broke a national record last year after recovering from an open-heart surgery. We hear about his journey and learn how to get started in the sport of weightlifting.
