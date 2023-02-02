Read full article on original website
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
Retired Police Officer Facing Theft Charges In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – A retired police officer from a Long Beach Island department has been charged with stealing funds from a PBA bank account when serving as a treasurer, Ocean County authorities said. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said 44-year-old Jason Hildebrant of Lacey Township has been charged...
MLPD Details Recent Arrests, Investigations in Township
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township, including an armed robbery investigation, a robbery arrest, four DWI arrests and charges for air conditioning theft, catalytic converter theft and shoplifting. On Thursday, January 26, Mount Laurel police officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 4523 Church Road for a robbery report. According to the MLPD, the victim was robbed of about $500 in cash at gunpoint. Mount Laurel officers made an arrest of a suspect for a robbery/shoplifting incident that occurred on October 25, 2022 at the ShopRite...
Man accused of killing neighbor in dispute over loose dog has been indicted
A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County man on charges that he shot a neighbor to death after a dispute over a loose dog. Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, of Washington Township, is accused of killing Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the parking lot of the Birches apartment complex on Nov. 16 of last year.
Student will get payments until she’s 60 in $750K bullying case settlement
A girl who accused the Mount Olive school district of covering up bullying after she was sexually assaulted will get payments until she’s 60 years old under a settlement deal reached with local officials, court records show. Mount Olive school officials quietly settled a lawsuit two years ago that...
wrnjradio.com
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison
A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected
The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
DA: Trooper arrested for issuing falsified traffic tickets, including one to person who died
The Westchester District Attorney's Office says 34-year-old Edward Longo, of Yorktown, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing and eight counts of official misconduct while patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State parkways.
New Jersey If You Find Money On Your Car Leave Immediately And Call Police
This one makes me really sad on a few levels. Of course, anytime there is a danger posed it reminds me to run with a buddy, look under my car in a parking lot before opening my door, and to carry my mase with me. It is not the world I want to live in, I want to feel safe and I want you to feel safe too.
Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident
The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
southjerseyobserver.com
35-Year-Old Sicklerville Man Faces First-Degree Attempted Murder & Weapons Offenses in Connection With Shooting
A Sicklerville man has been arrested and charged with the shooting of a man on November 4, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On January 4, 2023, following an investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the...
Police: 6 people charged for starting fire on multiple NJ Transit buses
Officials say that several NJ Transit buses were destroyed by fire in April 2022.
Atlantic City casinos to gun holders: Leave your firearms at home
People won’t be allowed to carry a gun inside an Atlantic City casino despite a federal judge’s recent order that dealt another blow to New Jersey’s sweeping new concealed carry restrictions. The Casino Association of New Jersey announced its ban about a week after Judge Renee Marie...
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
Young NJ Councilwoman Found Dead in Vehicle with Multiple Gunshot Wounds
A budding Republican politician who had just begun her political career and was currently serving her first term as a New Jersey councilwoman was found shot and dead in a vehicle, according to a report in The New York Times. Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old with Ghanaian roots, was found...
Jury convicts N.J. man of murder in killing of ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend
A jury has convicted a Cumberland County man on a murder charge in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Frank J. Baker, 29, of Upper Deerfield, was accused of shooting Jair A. Rennie, 22, during a July 20, 2019, confrontation in Fairfield Township in Cumberland County.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Howell Man Killed After Crashing Into Toll Plaza Barrier
A Howell man was killed when his vehicle struck a toll plaza concrete barrier, police said today. The crash occurred February 2nd at about 3:13pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 68.9 in Barnegat Twp. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mario Medici, 94, of Howell, NJ, was operating a...
Ocean County Man Killed In Off-Road Vehicle Crash
LACEY – A Jackson man is dead after a serious accident involving his side by side off-road vehicle on Saturday afternoon, police said. Lacey Township Police were called to the scene of Lacey Materials at around 5:22 p.m on February 4 where they found 58-year-old Michael Damore unresponsive. Police...
trentonnj.org
Mayor Reed Calls on State of New Jersey to Bring Back State Employees to Work In-Person
Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora is calling on Governor Phil Murphy to bring back full-time state employees to resume work in-person. Last week, Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, called on state employees to return to work in Harrisburg; while noting the trade-offs associated with in-person work, his administration concluded that the influx of state workers is critical to support local businesses. Mayor Reed Gusciora stated, “Our Capital City is no different from Harrisburg. Our local businesses depend on state workers, and we would welcome the return of all state workers to Trenton.”
N.J. reports 851 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Positive tests drop 46% from a month ago.
New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported another 851 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. New Jersey’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,192 — down 14% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90. A...
