ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

MLPD Details Recent Arrests, Investigations in Township

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township, including an armed robbery investigation, a robbery arrest, four DWI arrests and charges for air conditioning theft, catalytic converter theft and shoplifting.  On Thursday, January 26, Mount Laurel police officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 4523 Church Road for a robbery report. According to the MLPD, the victim was robbed of about $500 in cash at gunpoint.  Mount Laurel officers made an arrest of a suspect for a robbery/shoplifting incident that occurred on October 25, 2022 at the ShopRite...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison

A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected

The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
BELMAR, NJ
Daily Voice

Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
JACKSON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Howell Man Killed After Crashing Into Toll Plaza Barrier

A Howell man was killed when his vehicle struck a toll plaza concrete barrier, police said today. The crash occurred February 2nd at about 3:13pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 68.9 in Barnegat Twp. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mario Medici, 94, of Howell, NJ, was operating a...
HOWELL, NJ
trentonnj.org

Mayor Reed Calls on State of New Jersey to Bring Back State Employees to Work In-Person

Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora is calling on Governor Phil Murphy to bring back full-time state employees to resume work in-person. Last week, Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, called on state employees to return to work in Harrisburg; while noting the trade-offs associated with in-person work, his administration concluded that the influx of state workers is critical to support local businesses. Mayor Reed Gusciora stated, “Our Capital City is no different from Harrisburg. Our local businesses depend on state workers, and we would welcome the return of all state workers to Trenton.”
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy