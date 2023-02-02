Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This Galaxy S23 Ultra case gives Samsung users a huge iPhone 14 feature
Samsung has finally revealed the next generation of Galaxy smartphones: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. Though you can preorder the Galaxy S23 right now, the phones won’t be shipping until February 17, 2023. But you can always start prepping for your shiny new toy by picking up some of the best Galaxy S23 cases and S23 screen protectors right now.
pocketnow.com
Score up to 44 percent savings on Sony’s latest headphones and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals with a vast selection of headphones currently on sale at Amazon, starting with the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimizer that’s now receiving a 13 percent discount. Sony’s latest headphones usually sell for $400, so you can get your hands on one for just $438. These amazing wireless headphones arrive with outstanding audio quality, crystal clear calls, up to 30 hours of non-stop music playback, an ultra-comfortable and lightweight design, multipoint connection for quick switching between devices. Plus, you also get some features that are great for everyday convenience, including Speak-to-Chat and Quick Attention mode that will stop your music and let in ambient sound when required.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 38 percent on EZVIZ security cameras and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will get you fantastic savings on tons of security cameras, starting with a nice selection from EZVIZ. First up, we have the C8C EZVIZ Outdoor Camera, which comes with pan, tilt, and zoom options, 360-degree visual coverage, 1080p video quality, an IP65 rating to withstand anything the weather wants to throw at it, color night vision, AI-powered person detection, and support for 256GB Micro SD cards for those interested in keeping their info locally without having to pay extra for Cloud storage or security services.
The ultimate Samsung party speaker is 70% off at Walmart just in time for the big game
The Samsung MX-ST40B sound tower is a 4.7-star-rated sound tower that delivers excellent sound quality -- and right now you can get it for 70% off before the big game.The sound tower features a built-in battery, so you can take it wherever the party travels to. You can also connect two smart devices simultaneously, so no one person has to be in charge of the music. It offers high-power bi-directional sound and LED party lights. "This device did not disappoint," writes one Walmart reviewer. [It} delivers a rich, quality sound from my television. The bass is solid and the dialogue...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.
knowtechie.com
PS5 owners have until May 9 to claim these 19 free PS Plus games
Sony offers a promotion to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 called the PS Plus Collection that offers access to 19 PS4 games for free via backward compatibility. Earlier this week, the company revealed that the PlayStation Plus Collection promotion would go away on May 9. But don’t worry. You can still download the games to play as long as you have a PlayStation Plus subscription.
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
Steam Sale Makes Highly Rated RPG Just $1
Right now, Steam users can play a highly-rated RPG for just $1, no strings attached. The game in question is roughly 12 hours to beat, which means that's eight cents for every hour of content. You can't beat that deal. In fact, you can buy next to nothing for $1 in 2023, let alone a ...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Surprised With Upgraded Feature
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have been surprised with a new, upgraded Nintendo eShop feature. The Nintendo eShop has a notorious reputation for being bare-bones and not very user-friendly. Unless you know the exact game you want to buy on the Nintendo eShop, it's often tedious to use. And it's been this way since the Switch was released back in 2017, with minimal improvement since then. That said, this week some progress was made when Nintendo made it easier to sort through search results.
ComicBook
New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Make Fans Want to Play Again
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week and a couple of new features have been added to the open-world role-playing game. More specifically, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Of course, this is only relevant to PC users, but it's been something many PC users have been asking for quite a while. And both are finally implemented. Unfortunately, though, the new Overdrive Ray Tracing effects in the works have not been included. Regardless, with these two features implemented, the game on PC is going to get a performance and fidelity upgrade.
Compact custom version of Windows 11 released
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Windows 95 occupied less than 100MB upon installation. A clean Windows 11 install, however, needs around 20GB. Nobody doubts that software will need more data as technology marches forward, but many believe Windows hasn't justified a 20,000% install size increase over 28 years. One developer may have proven this with a custom installation that cuts Windows 11 to half its default size.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls Fans Surprised With Free Game
The Elder Scrolls fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Amazon Prime. The Elder Scrolls is one of the most popular series in gaming, and it's because it's also one of the highest-quality series in gaming. Several installments since its inception not only rank among the best RPGs ever made, but the best games ever made across any genre. While many didn't hop aboard the series until Skyrim, and some Oblivion before that, Morrowind is a favorite of many hardcore fans of the series. And while it's not as critically acclaimed as its two successors, it transitioned the series to what it is today. It's a landmark RPG, and it's now available to play for free courtesy of Amazon Prime.
ComicBook
Steam Users Surprised With Unexpected Freebie
Steam users have been surprised with an unexpected freebie, unfortunately, this freebie is not a free game. While it's somewhat common for games to be made and given away for free on Steam, usually smaller games, it's not often separate non-game downloads are made free. To this end, all Steam users can currently download the original soundtrack for Chorus for free. This offer is available until February 7, and saves you $7.99. And that's it. There are no strings attached.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Surprised With Free New Game Trial
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers have been surprised this week with a new free game trial to download. Since PS Plus Premium launched in the middle of 2022, one of the perks of this new tier of the service has been the ability to play demos of various games that are available on the PlayStation Store. Now, a new game has been added to this lineup of trials and it happens to be one of the best RPGs of the past decade.
8 ultra-cool gadgets that will leave you lost for words
The best thing about having cool gadgets at your fingertips is how they help us enjoy our lives to the fullest. They also instantly attract attention and bring us praise for our tech-savvy choices. Honestly, it'd be no surprise if you're thanking the Lord Almighty for being born into the...
game-news24.com
PS Store Discount Code Could Look in Your Inbox Today
PlayStation sent out discount codes for its stores via email and PS app. The offer, which comes with the message sent today, February 1, can be used on any online shopping cart. And fortunately, the code does not expire till the end of February, so you can spend a little more than a month awaiting more deals (like the Critics Choice Promotion) before using them.
Comments / 0