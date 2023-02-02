Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Rough Justice, Rough City: Previewing ‘Batman’ #132
Backup: Zdarsky, Miguel Mendonca, Roman Stevens, Cowles. “THE BAT-MAN OF GOTHAM, PART TWO / THE TOY BOX, PART 2. The mean streets of Gotham City have gotten meaner as the likes of Harvey Dent and Killer Croc roam free, brutalizing the population. Where is Batman and why hasn’t he responded to the cries of a city in peril?! Can Bruce Wayne find the answers before the mysterious Red Mask captures him? And in the backup story, Tim Drake’s hunt for Batman continues. Will Metropolis’s newest Superman, Jon Kent, be able to help the Boy Wonder with this Multiversal mystery, or will they both run afoul of an overpowered Toyman?!”
Review Round Up: All Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews Right Here, Right Now
Another round up of comic book reviews from our hardcore team of comic book reviews to share with you once more. Tom Smithyman posted review for the following titles:. Rogue Sun #10 (Image Comics) Blood Tree #1 (Image Comics) Spy Superb #2 (Black Horse Comics) Dead Mall #3 (Black Horse...
‘Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe’ Welcomes Everyone To Merry Magoland
Nintendo’s next major release, Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe, is just a few weeks away now, and to give everyone a reminder, they’ve released a new trailer. Entitled, “Welcome to Magoland”, the trailer introduces players to the amusement park-based world and its head, Manager Magolor.
Preview: ‘Sonic The Hedgehog Vol. 13– Battle For The Empire’
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog Vol. 13– Battle for the Empire, dropping tomorrow from creators Ian Flynn, Adam Bryce Thomas, Mauro Fonseca, Bracardi Curry, Joana Lafuente, Leonardo Ito, Thomas Rothlisberger, and more. Sonic and Tails duel a duo of dastardly doppelgängers in the series’...
A Wedding Day Wipeout Courtesy Of The Joker – Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #4
“TRAINing day! Batman and The Joker’s ability to function as a team is put to the biggest test yet as they are dropped out of the sky and into a moving train! Will their alliance hold together, even if the speeding locomotive does not?. Meanwhile, the Dark Knight has...
The Joker To The Rescue? Previewing ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing ‘#5
Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. “Knock, knock! Who’s there? That’s what The Joker is trying to find out. But as he closes in on the man he thinks is pretending to be him, Jason Todd is right on his heels. And Jason has got a great joke about a little kid and a crowbar. Maybe you’ve heard it before. It kills.”
It’s A Return To Kashyyyk In ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 6
When Star Wars is broken down to its core, it’s essentially about fighting back against tyranny. A lot of times that message can be drowned out because of the franchise’s expanded universe. Between lightsabers, the Force, starship battles, and everything else that comes with a gigantic sci-fi space opera, the simple template that was generated in the first Star Wars movie can get muddled. Nevertheless, there’s a certain brilliance when Star Wars returns to this formula. That’s exactly what this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch accomplished.
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Frank Martin’s TV reviews just keep on landing with or readers, with a good few on this week’s list. First up his review for National Treasure: Edge of History S01 ep.8 here. He also reviewed Velma S01 Ep.5 here. And when he’s not reviewing TV shows, he can...
Amazon Closes In On ‘Criminal’ By Brubaker And Phillips For TV Adaptation
Amazon Studios is going to try it again with an Image Comics adaptation. Deadline reports the streaming platform is “finalizing deals” to adapt Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips‘s interlocking anthology series Criminal as a television show. Brubaker will serve as executive producer and showrunner, leading a writers’ room that is, reportedly, already at work breaking stories for the season.
Killing Your Love With Science: Reviewing ‘Iron Cat’ TPB
The ‘Iron Cat’ trade paperback showcases once more what an amazing character Felicia Hardy/Black Cat is and why she is one of the best breakout characters of the past few years, now firmly entrenched in the top tiers as a Marvel powerhouse. An energetic, gorgeous, powerful, and fun comic book series that channels all the elements of the previous recent ‘Black Cat’ stories and has a penchant for reminding one of why comic books are such a fantastic medium.
Advance Review: The Useful Idiot Saves The Day In `Spy Superb’ #2
Spy Superb follows a useful idiot – a spy who doesn’t even realize he’s a spy. But this idiot figures it out and actually thinks he’s good at it. Only a mind like Matt Kindt could come up with a fresh and entertaining take on a familiar story.
Monkey Business: Previewing ‘Monkey Prince’ #11
“Monkey Prince, now at the Hall of Justice with Supergirl, must defend it against the Ultra-Humanite. But it looks like Ultra-Humanite needs to get through not only to acquire secret information about the Monkey King that could defeat Nezha…but also for information about how Marcus is related to the Monkey King. Will Monkey Prince give in to learn his truth but put all the other heroes at risk?”
Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution’ #1
Good and bad, yin and yang…all sides of humanity will be transformed by the Lazarus event…and in the DC Universe one thing’s for sure: heroes will always rise. In this special we’ll explore some of the amazing new powers gifted to the freedom fighters of the future…and we’ll see what perils these villain-vanquishing virtuosos will face. What secret does Flatline seek from the heart of Talia al Ghul’s HQ? Can Red Canary bring order to an out-of-control city? What secret does the heroic Dead Eye hold that will haunt him forever? And enter into a brand-new legend with the fantastic debut of Vigil!”
