Over the course of its first season, National Treasure: Edge of History has drifted further and further from the spirit of the movies from which it is based. Grand adventure was never really depicted in the show. Any adventure was shown on a relatively minimalistic scale. Instead, it focused on puzzles and riddles — which it had a lot of and did well. As the suspense and danger ramped up, the show moved into thriller territory. Now, with the season finale on the horizon, it has leaned heavily into that genre with a pretty big twist — another thing the original films were never really about.

