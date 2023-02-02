Read full article on original website
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Advance Review: Time Is Running Out In `Blood Stained Teeth’ #9
There are a lot of plot threads taking place in this penultimate issue, but the story is straightforward enough to keep up with everything. Visually, Heather Moore’s eye-popping colors truly define the look of the entire series. Overall. 8.5/10. The clock is ticking for Atticus Sloane. Sloane, a member...
Preview: Unwanted Reminders Of The Past In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #57
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #57, dropping tomorrow from writer Ian Flynn, artist Adam Bryce Thomas, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Shawn Lee. With Surge finally out of their quills, the Restoration turns their attention to bringing down the Eggperial City. It’s growing, volatile, and...
Static Is Back For A Second Season In ‘Static: Shadows Of Dakota’ #1 Preview
Though Virgil and his friends might have been able to stop the government’s off-the-books prison operations in Dakota, a powerful new threat lurks in the shadows. The mysterious Ebon is cutting a bloody swath through the underworld on a single-minded quest to find his brother. Against this backdrop of exploding violence, innocent people are finding themselves in the crossfire. The breakout creative team of Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala have returned to make Static’s life, and Dakota City, very complicated indeed—you’ve never felt shocks like these!”
Previewing ‘Miracle Man: The Silver Age’ #4 By Neil Gaiman And Mark Buckingham
“What are the Black Warpsmiths? Young Miracleman’s journey continues, and he finds companions on his quest to learn more about the world and about himself. They may not be the companions that Miracleman would have chosen, but will they be who Young Miracleman needs? Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham continue to reinvent not only this world, but all of comics while they’re at it.”
Preview: A Dream Job Quickly Turns Into A Nightmare In ‘Space Job’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Space Job #1, out tomorrow from writer David . Gorman, artist Alvaro Sarraseca, and colorist Jordi Excuin Llorach. After five long years of soul-crushing servitude as a chef’s assistant, Danny Sheridan is getting his dream job in space as First Officer aboard the SS George H.W. Bush. But on his first day he finds himself crashing back to reality. Nothing seems right, the crew is subpar . . . something’s going on, and First Officer Danny Sheridan is going to get to the bottom of it or die trying.
It’s A Return To Kashyyyk In ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 6
When Star Wars is broken down to its core, it’s essentially about fighting back against tyranny. A lot of times that message can be drowned out because of the franchise’s expanded universe. Between lightsabers, the Force, starship battles, and everything else that comes with a gigantic sci-fi space opera, the simple template that was generated in the first Star Wars movie can get muddled. Nevertheless, there’s a certain brilliance when Star Wars returns to this formula. That’s exactly what this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch accomplished.
Monkey Business: Previewing ‘Monkey Prince’ #11
“Monkey Prince, now at the Hall of Justice with Supergirl, must defend it against the Ultra-Humanite. But it looks like Ultra-Humanite needs to get through not only to acquire secret information about the Monkey King that could defeat Nezha…but also for information about how Marcus is related to the Monkey King. Will Monkey Prince give in to learn his truth but put all the other heroes at risk?”
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 9
Over the course of its first season, National Treasure: Edge of History has drifted further and further from the spirit of the movies from which it is based. Grand adventure was never really depicted in the show. Any adventure was shown on a relatively minimalistic scale. Instead, it focused on puzzles and riddles — which it had a lot of and did well. As the suspense and danger ramped up, the show moved into thriller territory. Now, with the season finale on the horizon, it has leaned heavily into that genre with a pretty big twist — another thing the original films were never really about.
