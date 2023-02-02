During the early morning hours of Sunday, February 5, 2023, the Dothan Police Department was called to the 500 block of North Foster Street in reference to a robbery of a person. After speaking to the female victim, it was determined she and the suspect, Jamie Emmanuel Townes, had an argument that led to him assaulting her and taking her purse and vehicle. As a result, Jamie Emmanuel Townes, 31 years old of Dothan, was arrested and charged with one count of Robbery Third Degree. He currently has no bond.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO