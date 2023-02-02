Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Farmers Market permanently closed following relocation
The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.
accesswdun.com
Planning Commission approves NGHS medical park rezoning on Thompson Bridge Road
The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night in approval of a rezoning application by the Northeast Georgia Health System for a new medical park. The medical park will be located at 3675 Thompson Bridge Road north of Gainesville. The applicants seek to rezone the 42.97-acre area from Highway Business, Agricultural Residential and Residential to Planned Office Development. Planning commission staff recommended approval to the commission prior to Monday’s meeting.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Chicken Festival Scholarship application now open
The City of Gainesville is accepting applications for the 2023 Gainesville Chicken Festival Scholarship from now until 5 p.m. on March 1. The 2023 Gainesville Chicken Festival Scholarship Fund helps support college students pursuing a degree in poultry science or a related agricultural field. According to the city’s website, those who apply have the opportunity to receive up to $2,000.
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
accesswdun.com
Clarence Norris, Jr.
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Clarence Norris, Jr., age 86 of Nicholson, Georgia who entered rest Monday, February 6, 2023. Mr. Norris was born in Jackson County, Georgia a son of the late Clarence Norris, Sr. and the late Willie Mae Parker Norris. Mr. Norris was of the Baptist Faith and was retired from Wayne Poultry. In addition to his parents, Mr. Norris is preceded by a sister, Ruby Lee.
accesswdun.com
UNG hosts third annual REACH event offering college information
The University of North Georgia hosted its third annual REACH event on Jan. 24 where prospective students were able to learn about the college experience. UNG has been hosting the Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) event for three years, encouraging high school students and their parents to attend and learn more about the application process, student life and how to engage with professors. This year’s event was held in partnership with the Georiga Student Finance Commission.
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
accesswdun.com
Winnifred "Winnie" Lorene Gunn Wade
Winnifred “Winnie” Lorene Gunn Herring Wade, age 91 of Alto, Georgia took her Heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 04, 2023. Born in Demorest, Georgia on August 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Harrison & Violet Hicks Gunn. Winnie worked for Ethicon ( A Johnson & Johnson Family Company) for many years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of the Clarkesville Church of God.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett organization to host "Hazardous Waste Collection Day" next week
A Gwinnett County organization will hold the first of its two "Hazardous Waste Collection Days" of 2023 in February. The biannual event is a joint effort of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and the county's department of water resources and it encourages county residents to bring hazardous waste materials from their homes to a site where volunteers will collect it to keep it from going into local landfills. Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Schelly Marlatt said in a release that the effort has a positive impact on the county's environment.
accesswdun.com
Enis Brady Reese
Enis Brady Reese, age 81 of Homer, GA passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Born on October 2, 1941 in Murrayville, GA, Mrs. Reese was the daughter of the late Branson and Dora Harrison Brady. She was preceded in death by a sister, Runa Brady Gilstrap; brothers, Reginald Brady, and Ronald Brady.
accesswdun.com
Soccer: Copa 985 highlights light night on the pitch
The newly-created Copa 985 series will highlight Tuesday's action on the pitch around Northeast Georgia. Flowery Branch will head to East Hall and Chestatee will play host to Gainesville. Both the Gainesville (2-0) and Chestatee (2-0) boys come into their showdown undefeated in Copa action as well. The Cherokee Bluff...
accesswdun.com
Evelyn Farrington Perry
Evelyn Farrington Perry, 63 of Gainesville passed away Sunday February 5, 2023, at Emory University Medical Center in Atlanta. Celebration of life services will be held Friday February 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of First Baptist Church on Green Street. (Complete obituary to follow). Those wishing to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
accesswdun.com
Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County
A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Best Breakfast In The South Can Be Found At This Unassuming Diner In Georgia
It goes without saying that eating at a fine dining establishment is always a treat. Being surrounded by luxury and spoiling yourself with expensive meals can feel pretty incredible. But you don’t have to go to a costly, hoity-toity spot to enjoy delicious food. You can find a warm atmosphere, friendly people, and excellent food at plenty of hole in the wall restaurants in Georgia.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Georgia
Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
accesswdun.com
Tommy Carlton “Buddy” Whelchel
Mr. Tommy Carlton “Buddy” Whelchel, age 83, a lifelong Gainesville resident, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the funeral home. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at South Bend United Methodist Church.
accesswdun.com
Robert R. Burgess
Robert R. Burgess, age 80 of Danielsville, GA passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Born on Feb. 12, 1942 in Colquitt County, GA, Mr. Burgess was the son of the late Arthur R. and Audrey Mae Greer Burgess. He was the widower of Brenda Diane Pope Burgess, a self-employed carpenter, attended Rogers Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Barnes; and brothers, Jack Lockerman, Walter Burgess, and Fred Burgess.
