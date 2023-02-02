ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN News 2

People urged to destroy these children’s pajamas over burn hazard

By Jacob Burbrink
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaIU1_0kak2n9300

( WXIN ) – Children’s pajamas sold at various boutiques nationwide are being recalled because they fail to meet federal flammability standards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves two styles of Paper Cape children’s pajamas sold nationwide from November 2018 through November 2022.

One style of the pajama is a two-piece with long sleeves. It was sold in 17 prints and colors. The other style is a footless pajama sleeper sold in 16 prints and colors. Both styles were sold in children’s sizes 12 months through 12 years.

Parents urged to cut up these pajamas

The CPSC said “Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru,” the size designation as well as the warning: “wear snug fitting, not flame resistant” is printed on the neck label. The side-seam label states “Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru” on the front and has care and washing instructions on the back.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yregn_0kak2n9300
    Recalled Children’s Classic Footless Pajama Sleepers (navy, heather gray, baby blue, red, pink blush, pink bows, blue vines print, watercolor floral, light pink, pink stripe, blue stripe, celestial print, nautical print, bunny print, pink dot, and playground print) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fu5HI_0kak2n9300
    Recalled Children’s Classic Pajama Sets (navy, heather gray, baby blue, red, pink blush, pink bows, pink stripe, blue stripe, celestial print, blue floral, truck print, airplane print, watercolor floral, light pink, turquoise, pink dot, and playground print) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4dAk_0kak2n9300
    Example Neck Label (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mf67F_0kak2n9300
    Example Side Seam Label (front) (Photo//CPSC)

While no injuries have been reported, the CPSC said the pajamas are being recalled because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. The company said they specifically don’t fit snug enough to the body.

Recalled eczema cream for children has twice as much lead as lead paint

The CPSC said in order to meet the standards, children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, lighter or similar item causes it to catch fire. The sleepwear must also be tight-fitting.

Anyone with the recalled pajamas is being urged to take them away from children and cut them in half. They should send a photo of the destroyed pajamas to Paper Cape for a full refund or store credit.

Company representatives say they are working on a compliant version of the pajama sets and anticipate releasing them by the end of the month. Anyone with questions can contact Paper Cape at collect at 415-545-8087 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@papercape.com

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
sixtyandme.com

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
NJ.com

Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge

Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Tracey Folly

Women forced to wait outside club in freezing weather while their friend sits in her warm car canoodling with a stranger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Picture this: Three women go out to the club on a freezing cold Saturday night. Inside the club, one of those women meets a man. The woman is the trio's designated driver; she's the only one with a car. She wants to get to know the man from the club better sooner than later. What does she do?
BHG

Why Is My House So Dusty? 4 Common Causes of Dust

Dust is a common household problem that we deal with daily, despite regular cleaning. Excessive dust is unsightly and can cause allergies, asthmatic attacks, and other health issues. Plus, dust is made of pretty yucky stuff: dead skin cells, pet dander, dirt, and clothing fiber, among other things. However, the amount of dust accumulating in your home depends on various factors, including the season, how many people live in your home, the types of pets you have, and how often you clean or vacuum.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
CNET

How Often Should I Wash My Sheets and Pillowcases?

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy