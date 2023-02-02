BOYS BASKETBALL: Relentless in Defeat, Darius Frazier Primed to Lead Germantown Friends

Read full article on original website
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Buzzer Beater Mania; With Two Games Left, PCL Playoff Seedings Remain Unsettled
PHILADELPHIA – She will never forget it. Regardless of how far her career goes, sophomore Reynah Rattliff will undoubtedly recall every millisecond of Tuesday night’s game-winning shot that lifted visiting Archbishop Ryan past St. Hubert’s, 38-36, in a mega-important Catholic League contest. “Everybody dreams about it,” said...
BOYS BASKETBALL: Archbishop Ryan Shows Consistency in More Ways Than One Against Devon Prep
DEVON, PA - Sunday’s result was the latest chapter in Archbishop Ryan’s steady transition into a team that has made getting to the Palestra a rite of passage for current and future players. After five trips to the Philadelphia Catholic League semifinals in seven seasons, head coach Joe...
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: La Salle defeats St. Joe’s in 2022-23 Big-5 Finale; Splits Season Series with Crosstown Rival
PHILADELPHIA – The first Sunday of February featured the last Big-5 contest of the college basketball season at Hagan Arena in Northwest Philadelphia, as the Hawks of Saint Joseph’s played host to the visiting Explorers of La Salle. In a classic and tough battle between two teams very...
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: A Tale of Two Halves, Temple Falls to Houston in AAC Rematch
PHILADELPHIA – It was a tale of two halves; after the Temple Owls led in almost every category in the first half against the University of Houston, including a four-point lead going into the intermission. The Cougars adjusted offensively for the second half, however, outscoring the Owls in the final 20 minutes by 20 points and giving the Owls an 81-65 loss to the third-ranked Cougars.
