BOYS BASKETBALL: Relentless in Defeat, Darius Frazier Primed to Lead Germantown Friends

PHILADELPHIA – It was a tale of two halves; after the Temple Owls led in almost every category in the first half against the University of Houston, including a four-point lead going into the intermission. The Cougars adjusted offensively for the second half, however, outscoring the Owls in the final 20 minutes by 20 points and giving the Owls an 81-65 loss to the third-ranked Cougars.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO