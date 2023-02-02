ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Franklin captures third-straight sectional championship with 48-29 win over Shelbyville

Franklin used a 19-0 run to secure a 19-point win and its third-straight sectional championship win Saturday night at William L. Garrett Gymnasium. Following an emotional semifinal win Friday over Columbus East, Shelbyville fell flat in its first sectional championship game appearance since 2007. Franklin scored the first 19 points of the game and rolled to a 48-29 victory.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Prep report: Shelbyville's Helfer-Vazquez qualifies for diving regional

Shelbyville diver Maiah Helfer-Vazquez earned a regional appearance with a fourth-place finish Saturday at the New Palestine Sectional. Helfer-Vazquez totaled 280.2 points to qualify for Tuesday’s Brownsburg Regional. The top eight finishers at the regional qualify for the state championship meet. Mount Vernon’s Riley Nielsen won the diving competition...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Ruschhaupt commits to continue track and field career at Franklin College

As a freshman, Ava Ruschhaupt walked away from running competitively. Three years later, the Shelbyville senior has committed to run for Franklin College. On Thursday in the Golden Bear Room at Shelbyville High School, Ruschhaupt made her choice official with a signing ceremony in front of her coaches, friends and family.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville senior awarded inaugural Gary Oldham Jr. Scholarship

Gary Oldham Sr. was driving to Shelbyville High School Friday afternoon when he saw a young man with an eerie resemblance to his son walking away from the school. Gary Oldham Jr. died in an automobile accident on Jan. 5, 2022, but that did not stop his father from noticing the resemblance.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Kylie Marie Sebastian, 31, of Indianapolis

Kylie Marie Sebastian, 31, of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. She was born February 14, 1991, in Greensburg, the daughter of Evelyn (Hudnall) White. Kylie is survived by her mother and step-father, David White, of Hamilton, Ohio; sons, Landon Addison and Braden “Brady” Addison, both of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

David Leon Thacker, 75, of Shelbyville

David Leon Thacker, 75, of Shelbyville, passed away, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. He was born February 4, 1947, in Indianapolis, the son of Ralph and Norma Henrietta (Gainey) Thacker. David is survived by his wife and caregiver, Karol Evans of Shelbyville; sons, Sean...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Carolyn Sue Scott, 83, of Shelbyville

Carolyn Sue Scott, 83, of Shelbyville, passed away, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. She was born July 1, 1939, in Vevay, the daughter of Ivan and Doris (Turner) Allen. On February 21, 1960, she married Larry Dwain Scott, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2010.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
Lansing Daily

Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made

About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Olena L. Carter, 87, of Shelbyville

Olena L. Carter, 87, of Shelbyville, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Morristown Manor. She was born March 4, 1935, in Russel County, KY. To Omra Polston and Flora (Hogue) Polston. Olena was a homemaker. She was a caretaker at heart and loved to cook for her family. It...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Jefferson Street BBQ

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week, Lindsay Baker and Kayleigh Shearer from Jefferson Street BBQ visited Daybreak to talk about a few of their favorite menu items!. You can learn more about the restaurant...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tourcounsel.com

Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are:  2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lansing Daily

Indianapolis FedEx Mass Shooting Leaves Eight Dead, Others Injured

Eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Several other people have been injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspected gunman had also taken his own life in the shooting on Thursday night. In a statement issued early on Friday morning, the police department said officers … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

